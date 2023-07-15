A-League bosses are being challenged to convert the Matildas' World Cup momentum into support for the women's competition to add to the tournament's lasting legacy.
The eyes of a nation will be pointed towards Sydney's Stadium Australia when Sam Kerr and the Matildas kickstart their World Cup dream against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night.
More than two billion broadcast viewers are expected across the globe throughout the tournament, while FIFA officials expect more than one million people to push through the turnstiles at games across Australia and New Zealand.
The 2019 final between USA and the Netherlands was the most watched women's World Cup match with an average live audience of 82.18 million - and those numbers are expected to be beaten when Stadium Australia hosts the 2023 final on August 20.
The challenge for the Australian Professional Leagues will be to turn that hype into support for the A-League Women's competition, with an expanded 22-game regular season to kick off on October 13.
The A-Leagues governing body was criticised for failing to cash in on the Socceroos' World Cup quarter-final run last year, but the prospect of a tournament on home soil sparks questions about just how big of a long-term impact it could have on the sport.
"It's the $64 million question, or whatever we're up to with inflation," RMIT sports marketing expert Con Stavros said.
"The legacy is the key part of it, that's true of all major events these days. There was a time, going back a couple of decades, when cities fell over each other to host big events.
"It's a much more calculated process now. Cities and countries are looking at what the benefit is going to be. Is it an infrastructure benefit, is it going to be a hospitality and tourism benefit, or is it going to be a sporting legacy? I think there's a bit of all of that in it for Australia. The bit that matters most is what it will mean for soccer here in Australia.
"We've tried to get the men's World Cup here before and done disastrously in trying to capture that, so this is an opportunity to take one of the world's biggest sporting events and not only put on a great show, because the world is watching, and then see what the effect is.
"There's no doubt people will get interested as of when it starts officially on the 20th, and it's a matter of carrying that momentum through.
"More young kids will start kicking a round ball around. It almost leads into the A-League starting, and the opportunities that come with that. It's converting it afterwards that is really the important part for us."
Both women's and men's A-League competitions will conclude in May 2024, while Football Australia has a place in the calendar for the proposed national second tier competition, slated to run between March and October.
