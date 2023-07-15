The Canberra Times
Australian soccer challenged to convert Matildas' World Cup momentum into A-League support

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated July 19 2023 - 2:51pm, first published July 15 2023 - 5:00pm
A-League bosses are being challenged to convert the Matildas' World Cup momentum into support for the women's competition to add to the tournament's lasting legacy.

