The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Football Australia challenged to convert Matildas' World Cup momentum into a lasting legacy

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated July 15 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Football Australia is being challenged to convert the Matildas' World Cup momentum into support for the A-League Women's competition to add to the tournament's lasting legacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.