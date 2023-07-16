A development application for a pavilion and parkland in Ginninderry promises to bring the "ability to easily access the Murrumbidgee River from the north side" a step closer, and focus on conservation and connection in the process.
The eight-hectare riverside parkland, block 2 section 37, Strathnairn, was earmarked as part of the 2014 National Capital Plan.
The Ginninderry Riverside Parkland is a joint venture with the Ginninderry Conservation Trust, which "exists to conserve ecology and culture through outreach, restoration and research, and this truly unique precinct will be vital in helping us achieve this over the years to come", chief executive Dr Jason Cummings said.
Taking inspiration from First Nations culture, the development includes land management practices and community education opportunities led by the Trust's Aboriginal Caring for Country team.
The estimated 90,000 visitors each year can expect picnic shelters, a stargazing lawn, nature play, and a connection to "what will become a vast network of tracks through the Conservation Corridor," a statement for the project said.
The shape of the pavilion is intentional, chosen to look like a 1168-square-metre boomerang which will seamlessly connect to the surrounding landscape with a grass roof and amphitheatre overlooking the Murrumbidgee River.
The building will contain the Trust's offices, a licensed food and beverage provider and a visitor centre.
Project director of Ginninderry Stephen Harding said it was a privilege to be part of a project with a critical focus on the thoughts of the community.
"We have undertaken significant community engagement for a number of years on this initiative, and the valuable feedback gathered has greatly helped shape the proposed plans," he said.
A statement for the proposal said "Riverside Parklands represent a remarkable milestone".
"It signifies a significant step forward in preserving the natural beauty of the Murrumbidgee River and the Ginninderry Conservation Corridor while providing a welcoming space for the community to gather, connect, and immerse themselves in the region's rich cultural and environmental heritage," it said.
The development application is on public notification until August 2.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
