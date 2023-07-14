When the then-treasurer Scott Morrison named Philip Lowe as the next governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia on May 5, 2016, both Australia and the world were very different.
Made just hours before the 44th Parliament adjourned ahead of the 2016 election - which the pundits were tipping the Coalition would lose - the announcement was hardly big news.
The cash rate had just been cut to 1.75 per cent, oil was selling for $62.69 a barrel, and according to the federal budget, which Mr Morrison handed down two days before, inflation was running at about 2.5 per cent.
Much of the media coverage focused on the looming departure of the then-RBA governor Glenn Stevens after a 10-year "extended term".
Mr Stevens, who was widely praised for his handling of the global financial crisis and the rise and fall of the resources boom, described his successor as "a superb appointment".
Mr Lowe, whose chances of being granted an extension of his seven-year term for a further three years have been slim for some time has, in turn, described his successor Michele Bullock as a "first-rate appointment".
Ms Bullock is the bank's deputy governor. Mr Lowe was also the deputy governor before being given the top job.
Mr Lowe, unlike any of his predecessors, will be remembered as a controversial and highly public figure, whose most serious failing was to make predictions about the future of interest rates that damaged both his, and the RBA's, credibility in the eyes of the public.
This is why, despite general agreement he has been a competent and thoughtful governor, who has managed the inflation challenge quite well, it would not have been appropriate for his term to be extended.
Following on from the first major review of the institution since its inception, the RBA is about to undergo major changes.
Given failures in communication with the public featured heavily in the review's report, Mr Lowe is not the person the bank needs to usher in a new era.
Whether or not Ms Bullock, who joined the RBA as an analyst in 1985 after studying at the University of New England and the London School of Economics, is the right person remains to be seen.
While she is regarded as a "safe pair of hands" - in much the same way Mr Lowe was at the time of his appointment - who will keep the RBA on its current inflation-fighting trajectory, some analysts have suggested the proverbial "new broom" is needed.
There had been speculation since the middle of last year, when the review began, that the next governor could come not only from outside the RBA but even outside Australia.
The government's decision not to go down this path is defensible given the difficult situation the new governor will inherit and the economic headwinds threatening to send Australia into recession.
Unlike Mr Lowe, who inherited a very good set of numbers, Ms Bullock may have to contend with a cash rate of 4.6 per cent - 50 basis points above where it is now - when she assumes the governorship on September 18.
Unemployment is also expected to trend upwards between now and then. On a brighter note there are signs inflation may have just passed its peak.
Like Mr Lowe, who had to grapple with COVID, mass unemployment, unprecedented levels of government spending, natural disasters, war and the worst inflation in half a century, Ms Bullock comes to the helm in "interesting times".
The task will not be made easier by the fact the role of the RBA and its governor are under much closer public scrutiny than ever before.
