Canberra Raiders back Xavier Savage is in a race against time to feature in the NRL before the end of the season.
Striving to crack back into the NRL side, Savage was dominating the Dragons in NSW Cup last weekend, notching 11 tackle breaks until he suffered a devastating hamstring injury just before half-time in the 24-20 win.
The grade two tear is expected to keep Savage out of action for up to six weeks, and with seven games to go in the NRL regular season, his window for a first grade return is now very narrow.
"I felt really sorry for Xavier because it was easily the best game that I've seen him play this year," NSW Cup coach Justin Giteau said.
"He was everywhere. He was making linebreak after a linebreak."
A miracle comeback for the NRL finals is a possible scenario for Savage, but that would most likely come at the expense of suspensions or a dramatic injury toll to the current Raiders lineup.
"I guess he'll be aiming to come back around the time of finals," Giteau said.
"It will depend on what Ricky [Stuart] needs at the time and how confident Xavier is.
"He'll work his way back, and it was just really comforting to see that he's still an exceptional footballer.
"It's only going to be a matter of time before he's back up in the top grade."
The Queenslander was this year tipped to be build on his performance in 2022, but he has struggled for NRL game-time after he copped a broken jaw in a pre-season trial.
Savage returned from that injury in mid-April, and has since been desperate to play NRL again.
He only played one senior game this season on the wing during Canberra's Magic Round win over the Bulldogs, and has been kept out of the team by the man who replaced him at fullback, Sebastian Kris, and in-form wingers Albert Hopoate and Jordan Rapana.
Savage is not the only quality NSW Cup player desperate to get back in the NRL either.
Experienced winger Nick Cotric is also pushing for a role, coming back from two hamstring setbacks in as many months earlier in the season.
Cotric has been healthy since round 13, playing on the wing or off the bench, but in the last four Raiders games he's only played 24 minutes.
In the same NSW Cup game Savage was struck down by injury, Cotric was shuffled from the wing to fullback and was a standout with a try, 228 total metres, and eight tackle breaks, putting the 24-year-old in prime position for a recall.
"We were forced to play him at fullback and it was like he played there his whole career," Giteau said of Cotric.
"He was excellent. He defended well and brought the footy back with vigour and intent.
"He's a first grade footballer, but coming back from hamstring injuries can take a while, especially when you've done it twice in a short period of time.
"So he's finding his feet but definitely in the mix. I don't think he's been forgotten at all."
The Raiders are gearing up for a big away clash in New Zealand against the Warriors, with the squad departing on Tuesday for the Friday night game.
Canberra have been in winning form of late, winning five of their last six, but one loss was to the Warriors back in Jarrod Croker's milestone 300th game.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
