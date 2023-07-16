The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Thomas Mayo | Voice to Parliament will close gaps and address glaring issue at nation's heart

By Thomas Mayo
July 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Our continent is vast and our peoples as diverse as the landscapes. We are a truly successful and vibrant multicultural country. But there is one glaring matter we are yet to address as Australians. More than 200 years since colonisation - with all of the brutality and marginalisation of the Indigenous peoples that followed - we are yet to recognise their proud 60,000-year heritage and culture as foundational to who we are.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.