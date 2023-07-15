The Queanbeyan Kangaroos look virtually unstoppable, or so the tale goes.
It was much the same on Saturday when they thrashed the Yass Magpies 64-10 to extend their lead on top of the ladder, but Tuggeranong Bushrangers captain Darby Medlyn is hopeful the run to the Canberra Raiders Cup decider can be "a different story".
The Bushrangers reigned in a clash between two finals contenders with a 30-14 win over the Belconnen United Sharks at Greenway Oval on Saturday.
"We're obviously happy with how everything is going. It's been a bit hot and cold at times, but it's just about getting the right blokes on the park and we're starting to do that," Medlyn said.
"Getting Zac [Saddler] back really helps, he's been over in France. We're a different side when we've got him, just a lot more go-forward. We've just got a really solid core group. A few blokes have really developed their game over the past year like Joshy Eppelstun.
MORE SPORT:
"We've got plenty of blokes who just do really great week in, week out. Jack Heyman has been unreal for the past couple of weeks. We're starting to get more key blokes back in and we're looking the goods.
"It's all really close, you can't afford to drop off because you're chasing too late then. If you can get a couple of wins together, you can spring up the top. I feel like if we can keep building on what we've worked on, we can end up going pretty deep."
The unbeaten Kangaroos are streets ahead of the competition after 13 rounds, but a host of rivals are hopeful of closing the gap.
Belconnen are hunting their first title in 11 years - which came in a grand final win over the Kangaroos - and feel also they're closer than they have been for some time.
Maybe, as prop Sonny Tupuola says, it could finally be the year of the fin.
"They've always had a really good backbone and a really good core group of players. I just think they've always lacked a bit of direction and a bit of leadership," Sharks player-coach Zac Patch said.
"Between myself and a couple of others, we've really brought that this year and we're getting the best out of those blokes who have been there for a while.
"There's a few good teams in the comp being Bushies, the Roos, Goulburn and Woden, but if we go out there each week and try to get a win, the plan is to try and bring that flag home.
"It's probably the tightest it's been in a few years. The Roos are unbeaten and they're going really well, but at the end of the day it's footy, and anybody can be beaten on any day.
"It's really exciting how close the comp is. The Roos are going to have a few tough games going into the finals now we know what they're all about."
Meanwhile, the West Belconnen Warriors kept their top four ambitions alive with a 24-18 win over Goulburn City Bulldogs behind enemy lines.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.