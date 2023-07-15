Only two more days, and the flocks of well-booted children and their doting parents will head home from the snowfields.
For those cramming in some skiing at the end of the school holidays, Sunday is sunny, but school is back on Monday for ACT students.
Term 3 for NSW students starts on Tuesday.
For Canberra parents who have just realised they need laminate for school books and groceries for lunches, today's weather is decent enough to rush around town.
Temperatures should reach a top of 16 degrees.
There will be a colder front hitting the city towards the end of the week, leaving enough time to buy bigger jumpers from the uniform shop.
Canberra mornings will be pretty cold this week, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Dylan Bird said.
"Morning temperatures will be fairly brisk with frost and fog in the morning but that general winter trend where it warms up quite significantly during the day," he said.
There is no indication of a strong cold front at the earlier part of the week.
"There is however another cold front approaching the southeast of New South Wales and through ACT that will arrive late on Thursday," Mr Bird said.
"That will be a bit more vigorous with some stronger westerlies and northwesterly winds.
"Definitely by Friday, it will feel a lot cooler. And it looks like at this point, although the winds will be vigorous, the precipitation won't be as impactful. But it will be a little bit wetter than it will be on Tuesday."
Thredbo and Perisher Valley should have a bit of snowfall as well as shorter lines next week.
Monday and Wednesday are forecast to be sunny, while snow showers are expected on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
"At the snowfields we could get up to anywhere around two to 10 centimetres of [snow]," Mr Bird said.
"The first precipitation producing group of weather will arrive on Tuesday, which is a weak cold front.
"It will brush past the southeast of [NSW and] could also impact the western ranges of ACT, so the Brindabellas, and some of that snow might make its way over the southern highlands, so places like Goulburn."
There will be events like night skiing, fireworks and live music at Perisher next week, Perisher Ski Resort field marketing manager Maddi Ventura said.
"With the school holiday-rush coming to an end this week and the wind dying down, there'll be a refreshing change of pace across the mountain," she said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
