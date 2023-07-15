A "Jekyll and Hyde" home invader will spend the rest of the year behind bars over a terrifying intrusion that has left him feeling "utterly ashamed".
Kleantis Eric Stasinos has reached "peak willingness" to change his ways, Justice Verity McWilliam said in the ACT Supreme Court on Friday as she imposed a 20-month jail term.
Stasinos, 31, had previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and property damage.
The Banks man committed the crimes in the early hours of November 30, 2022, initially damaging the front door of a home in Dickson.
"F---ing dog," Stasinos shouted while ripping away mesh and damaging latches.
"Open your door, bruv."
About half an hour later, armed with a machete, Stasinos stormed into the Giralang home of a sleeping father and daughter.
He repeatedly hit the father, briefly knocking the man unconscious and leaving him bloodied and bruised.
When the man's daughter attempted to protect him, Stasinos inadvertently struck her in the face.
Both victims previously outlined the ongoing impacts of the incident in statements to the court, with the daughter saying she had been "stripped to the bone, completely exposed and frightened to the core".
Stasinos frankly told Justice McWilliam that day that he deserved to be in jail, prompting prosecutor Chamil Wanigaratne to describe him as "Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde".
"The offender has also written an email to the court, asking for forgiveness against the people he has hurt and telling him that he is truthfully sorry," Justice McWilliam said on Friday.
"He wrote that ... he has spent much time thinking about his offences and feels utterly ashamed."
Justice McWilliam had wanted to refer Stasinos, who has struggled with drug addiction for many years, for a treatment order assessment.
But Stasinos refused consent because such an order would require him to remain in the ACT, where he had too many antisocial associates.
He instead expressed a desire to pursue rehabilitation in Queensland, where the court heard there was a program willing to take him upon his release from custody.
"For this offender, I accept there is merit in him attempting a fresh start," Justice McWilliam said.
The judge noted Stasinos had stayed sober while remanded in custody, achieving "a circuit-breaker".
But she said the next step was for him to undertake a targeted rehabilitative program while in the community, where he would be dealing with "the ordinary stresses of daily life".
"A lengthy non-parole period may do more harm than good for this offender if his current motivation were to dissipate or opportunities for entry into rehabilitation programs were to close, or both," the judge said.
Justice McWilliam ultimately imposed a non-parole period of 10 months.
With time already served on remand, Stasinos will become eligible for release in January 2024.
"Oh, bless," Stasinos said after learning his fate.
"Thank you so much."
