The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Brad Schneider becomes Super League 'hero' at Hull KR a week after leaving Raiders

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 15 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Schneider had an outstanding debut for Hull KR. Picture Getty Images
Brad Schneider had an outstanding debut for Hull KR. Picture Getty Images

Brad Schneider would have barely gotten over the jet lag after arriving in England before he became the "hero" of Hull Kingston Rovers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.