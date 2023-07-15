Brad Schneider would have barely gotten over the jet lag after arriving in England before he became the "hero" of Hull Kingston Rovers.
Just last week Schneider was released by the Canberra Raiders to join the English Super League club until the end of their season, with an agreement that he can be recalled to the capital when needed.
Despite being a new arrival, Schneider capped off an unbelievable debut for Hull KR against Leeds Rhinos, scoring a try and the game-winning field goal in golden point at Headingley.
Wearing a No.37 jersey, Schneider also had a grubber assist for fellow Australian Tom Opacic in the 19-18 victory over the Rhinos which put the club back into the top six on the ladder.
Schneider's performance was exactly what he and the Raiders wanted out of the English stint for the halfback capable of playing first grade, but had been kept out of the Canberra NRL lineup by Jack Wighton and Jamal Fogarty.
The Queenslander was last season's rookie of the year for the Green Machine filling in for then-injured Fogarty.
"I was really pleased for Brad [Schneider] because he only got off the plane last week," Hull KR coach Willie Peters said after the game.
"I said for everyone to be patient because he's a young halfback, but this was a debut that he will always remember.
"He was excited to come to Headingley because this is an historic ground, so I'm really pleased for him but it was a real team effort."
Schneider was brought to Hull KR after a serious hamstring injury to Jordan Abdull hurt their halves performance, but his stellar debut had Robins fans keen to sign him long-term.
"I'm excited to get over and rip in," the 22-year-old said before his arrival.
"I had a chat to Willie and the one thing that stood out to me the most was how much he wanted me there.
"As a player, the confidence that gives me, it's a wonderful feeling."
English media were raving about Schneider's debut, with Hull Daily Mail announcing his efforts "will live in East Hull folklore for years to come" and Sky Sports dubbing him a "golden-point hero".
Schneider faced a few former Raiders at Leeds in his debut game, in Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin, who are both off contract after this season.
Schneider is set for an even bigger stage next week when Hull KR play in the Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
