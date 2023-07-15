The Canberra Times
NRL: Canberra Raiders hooker Danny Levi being hunted by two Super League clubs Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC

Updated July 15 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:30pm
Canberra Raiders hooker Danny Levi. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Samoan international Danny Levi might be attracting interest from Super League clubs, but in order to leave Canberra, he'll have to convince the Raiders to let him go with a year and a half left on his contract.

