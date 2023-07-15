Samoan international Danny Levi might be attracting interest from Super League clubs, but in order to leave Canberra, he'll have to convince the Raiders to let him go with a year and a half left on his contract.
The hooker's management confirmed to The Canberra Times on Saturday that there's been interest from Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC with Levi "a wanted man overseas", and they are wanting to explore his options in England.
However Levi joined the Raiders from Huddersfield at the start of this season on a two-year deal to keep him in the capital until the end of 2024.
That leaves the Raiders and Levi's agent Mario Tartak with some intriguing discussions ahead.
"We're not saying we're going, but we're not also saying we're staying," Tartak told The Canberra Times.
"He's a wanted man overseas.
"He's been to the Super League before and was very successful in a short time there and there's a lot of clubs there that need a hooker.
"He is enjoying his time in Canberra although we're just weighing up options."
Tartak said Raiders coach Ricky Stuart wants to keep Levi, but the 27-year-old is "in demand" in the Super League.
No timeline has been put on Levi making a decision to stay or go, as negotiations with the Raiders are ongoing.
Levi played 20 games with Huddersfield before the Raiders, and had previous NRL stints over 112 games with Newcastle, Manly and Brisbane.
Levi was also supposed to be in Huddersfield for two years before family circumstances required him closer to home after just one season in England.
Upon being granted a release on compassionate grounds by the Giants, the Raiders signed him in January.
In Canberra Levi was grateful to be closer to family in Australia and New Zealand, but it's understood he's now able to return to England with his wife and young daughter.
With the Raiders Levi only played three NRL games before breaking his jaw two minutes into his third start.
That painful injury setback sidelined Levi until round 12 of the NRL when fellow hooker Zac Woolford was forced to sit out that week due to a concussion.
When Woolford returned in round 13, Levi was pushed back to NSW Cup and that's where he's played six games since, unable to crack back into the NRL with Woolford and Tom Starling the preferred hooking duo.
In four NRL games at the Raiders, Levi has had one try assist, two offloads, 91.8 per cent tackle efficiency, and 21 average running metres in three losses and one win.
In six NSW Cup games Levi scored one try, had three try assists, six offloads, 91.7 per cent tackle efficiency, and 89 average running metres with a 3-3 win-loss record.
Leeds coach Rohan Smith is familiar with Levi, having worked together when the Wellington-born product was with Norths Devils in Brisbane.
Playing in Queensland Cup under Smith, Levi displayed top form to land his opportunity with Huddersfield.
Leeds media first reported Levi's links to the Rhinos but Smith was not willing to comment in detail.
"I'm not going to buy into any of the speculation," Smith said.
"When or if there's a signing, we'll be excited to announce."
Melanie Dinjaski
