A man caught allegedly drink driving by police on Saturday morning was so incoherent he could not remember his own name, police say.
He was one of three people ACT police say they found over the limit in only two hours that morning.
One driver was stopped twice, having allegedly driven while drunk after being taken into custody and having his licence suspended.
Officers said they saw a grey sedan swerving in and out of lanes and braking abruptly in Dickson about 2.20am on Saturday.
Police said when officer stopped the car and spoke to the 25-year-old Belconnen driver, he was "incoherent, to the point of being unable to remember his own name".
"Officers arrested and charged the man with driving under the influence and failing to provide a blood sample," police said.
About the same time, police were called to Verity Lane in Canberra after a car allegedly crashed into an electrical junction box.
Police said the driver was a 33-year-old Florey man who provided a breath sample allegedly three times the legal limit.
They took him into custody and immediately suspended his licence for 90 days.
Fifteen minutes after being released, police said officers stopped the same Florey driver on Northbourne Avenue.
They claimed he was taken back into custody and provided another sample, which was still three times the legal limit.
He faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday, charged with drink-driving and driving while suspended.
At about 4.15am, officers stopped a white station wagon in Civic during routine patrols.
A 30-year-old Curtin woman allegedly failed a roadside breath test, and returned a breath sample nearly four times the legal limit while in custody at the ACT Watch House.
She was issued a court attendance notice for high-range drink-driving, police said.
All three drivers were "very intoxicated" and showed "blatant disrespect for our community", ACT Policing duty superintendent Hall O'Meagher said.
"None of these drivers have made a small error of judgement. They all made the decision to put lives at risk by getting behind the wheel while - frankly - very intoxicated," they said.
"It is hard to believe that anyone caught drink-driving, who is taken to the watch house, and has their licence suspended would then, not 30 minutes later, get back behind the wheel of a car.
"The blatant disrespect for our community on the road is alarming."
