ACT Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman this week said it was essentially up to the public service to fix the problems a management review had found in the Emergency Services Agency.
It is true the public service - in this case, the Justice and Community Safety Directorate - had commissioned the review.
It is true the directorate's head, Richard Glenn, has accepted all 18 recommendations of the review and commissioned a detailed plan to enact those recommendations.
But it is also true Mr Gentleman is the responsible minister, and has been for some time. That should not lose all meaning.
On Mr Gentleman's watch, a staff survey at the Emergency Services Agency in 2017 identified a culture of blame and evidence of a "toxic workplace".
Mr Gentleman was appointed to the emergency services portfolio in 2016. It's fair to say he inherited some of the agency's problems when he took on the job.
But again on Mr Gentleman's watch, an independent review of the agency's executive management has this year identified a culture of blame and was told of incidents of bullying, mistrust and leaders undermining each other.
The minister ought to be judged on what he has done since his appointment. Has his direction managed to improve the agency?
It is beholden on Mr Gentleman to ensure the Emergency Services Agency runs efficiently, productively and for the benefit of the community, enabling its underlying fire, ambulance and rescue services to protect the city.
Mr Gentleman's response to the review, which he said was "concerning" but ultimately a matter for the bureaucrats to sort out, demonstrates his failure to set the standard for the Emergency Services Agency and drive effective change.
A malaise has descended on the ACT government about what ministerial accountability and responsibility is.
Remember the $76 million wasted on a doomed human resources computer system upgrade? Bad advice from the public service, the community was told. Nothing to do with a minister.
Similarly, a spokeswoman for Chief Minister Andrew Barr agreed Mr Gentleman did not have oversight of the implementation of the recommendations of the ESA report. It was a public service administration matter, the spokeswoman said.
But the issues with the Emergency Services Agency clearly extend beyond the findings of one management review. A pattern is emerging of long-running problems, cultural and structural.
The agency's long-serving minister needs to either take charge or hand over the responsibility to someone who will use it.
