The Matildas begin their campaign to win a historic Women's World Cup this week and unlike the last tournament, they have every chance to go all the way.
Thursday night's opener against the Republic of Ireland will set the tone for Australia, as they eye their first Women's World Cup title, and playing on home soil gives them an edge like never before.
"I genuinely think they can win," former Matilda and Canberra United legend Grace Gill told The Canberra Times.
"The home ground advantage plays a huge role in having fans and families around them. That will really lift them and they can go deep into this tournament given the talent that they have.
"They've got star power with three championship players in Sam Kerr at Chelsea, Ellie Carpenter at Lyon and Cortnee Vine at Sydney FC which is a pretty good starting point.
"With all all cylinders firing for the team, they can be a serious force."
But Gill, who will also be commentating for Channel Seven at the tournament, believes the real ace in the Matildas' deck in 2023, compared to their disappointing 2019 quarter-final exit, is depth.
"This World Cup is different to 2019," she said. "What we have seen over the last couple of years, partly through injuries, is that we know there's options now.
"Like Ellie Carpenter being out for eight months with her ACL, that led to this meteoric rise of Charlotte Grant at right back.
"In the midfield they've tried to establish a defensive midfielder in the six position and that was always a real question mark that wasn't really solidified in 2019.
"Now we've seen so much of Kyra Cooney-Cross and Katrina Gorry alongside each other, and they work really well.
"So there's a level of depth that would give the team way more confidence, and with 23 players you need to be able to draw on all of them, because it's a quick turnaround, there's a lot of games, and travel."
Along with the additional depth in the squad, Gill believes Matildas skipper Sam Kerr may also be better than she was in the last World Cup, which is a scary thought.
Kerr has had moments under intense pressure to deliver, which prompted her now infamous "suck on that one" line in 2019 to her critics, and while the captain hasn't let go of her competitive spirit, she has grown from her experiences.
"Playing in Europe and international football over the last few years, we've seen more maturity from Sam as a player and leader," Gill said.
"I recognise in her games with Chelsea when she misses moments her reaction has been really impressive.
"She's her harshest critic, but she's one of the best strikers in the world, and such a fierce competitor that wants to do whatever she can for the Matildas to be successful.
"Oppositions have to pay such close attention to her and she defers defenders, so even if she has a quiet game by her standard, she still impacts the game a lot."
The Matildas' path to the World Cup final will be made slightly easier with a finish atop Group B, but this tournament is bigger than ever, making it tougher than ever too.
From 24 teams, there's now 32, and unlike the last tournament only the top two of each group progress to the next stage. Australia will face Ireland, Nigeria and Canada as their first stage rivals, which isn't a 'group of death', but it won't be a walk in the park either.
"Our group is really tough," Gill explained.
"I don't think the Republic of Ireland game is going to be a pushover. They're a quality team, they've got some classy players and they're also really gritty to try and break down.
"Nigeria too are such a difficult side that can play some really good counter-attacking football, and Canada are Olympic champions, so it's not going to be a breeze by any measure but I can definitely still see us topping the group.
"That's going to be important for the Matildas' progression into the round of 16."
Lydia Williams is one of six former Canberra United players in coach Tony Gustavsson's Matildas squad, but she's the only player who also spent a fair chunk of her childhood growing up in the capital.
Williams has struggled for extensive game-time in the lead-up to the World Cup after injury hiccups, but she is healthy now and though she will likely play a back-up role behind fellow United alum Mackenzie Arnold, the goalkeeper's 102 Australian caps will be invaluable.
"She's hugely relevant due to her experience," Gill said of Williams. "Her and defender Clare Polkinghorne are two of the longest-standing members of the team and you can't underestimate that.
"Lydia has been in all the big moments at World Cups, and at the Olympics."
Williams, Arnold, Ellie Carpenter, Hayley Raso, Clare Hunt and Emily van Egmond have all had stints with the capital's A-League Women side.
The Matildas are up there as World Cup contenders, but there's more than a few powerhouses that stand in their way.
"The English Lionesses are coming off the European championship last year and you can't look past the reigning champions the USA," Gill said.
"Spain have got some ongoing issues with their federation and coach with 12 players omitting themselves from World Cup selection, but they are such a joy to watch.
"Then another four or five teams could genuinely be in the final, like France, Germany, and China."
The die-hard Matildas fans will be dreaming it into existence, but as one of the favourites to be hoisting the trophy on August 20 in Sydney, it's not a far-fetched possibility.
There's no doubt the impact of such a historic moment will be immense on Australian sports, but even without victory, Gill said the tournament will leave an important legacy.
"This will be hugely significant irrespective of the result," she said. "The tournament itself will bring new fans and any point beyond the group stage will just build that momentum.
"If the Matildas were to win the World Cup, I don't know that we can actually measure the impact at this point - and I mean that in a positive way.
"Resources, investment, fans, viewership, funding, the facilities that the sport would gain from that kind of success... we've seen a glimpse of how that's benefited the Lionesses in England following their European Championship win last year.
"We can only begin to imagine that would be very similar here in Australia."
Australia v Republic of Ireland, Thursday 8pm at Stadium Australia
Australia v Nigeria, Thursday, July 27, 8pm at Brisbane Stadium
Australia v Canada, Monday, July 31, 8pm at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
