Zeph Tuinona chases Japan rugby team dream via Queanbeyan Whites

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 15 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 5:30pm
Zeph Tuinona in action for the Queanbeyan Whites. Picture by Gary Ramage
Zeph Tuinona grew up in Brisbane, and developed as a rugby player in Canberra, but it's in Japan that he believes he can become an international, and the Queanbeyan Whites are helping him on that path.

