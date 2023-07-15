Zeph Tuinona grew up in Brisbane, and developed as a rugby player in Canberra, but it's in Japan that he believes he can become an international, and the Queanbeyan Whites are helping him on that path.
There's a few hurdles for the former Brumbies Academy product to leap through before he can represent Japan, but he's determined to become a Cherry Blossoms star.
"In order to become eligible I have to play there five years," the Hino Red Dolphins lock told The Canberra Times.
"I'm coming to the end of my second year playing in Japanese rugby, then I've got three to go and hopefully I can pull on the red and white."
Tuinona's pre-season with the Red Dolphins is currently underway, but he's returned to his old club in Queanbeyan to get his match fitness up to scratch before he re-joins his teammates in Japan.
He has one more year left on his contract with the Red Dolphins, but it hasn't been easy to date.
Most notably, team bosses cancelled the remainder of last season after a group of Red Dolphins players were allegedly involved in a scandal at an Oita bar, with reports of inappropriate behaviour towards waitresses and damage to the venue.
Tuinona was impacted by the club's decision, but now the former Junior Wallaby said the team are focused on putting their best foot forward on the field for the Red Dolphins.
"We had a bit of a hiccup during the season, but there's no excuse," he said. "We've now had five months of putting work in the gym.
"This game with the Whites was my second in five months, and I'm enjoying it. I'm making the most of my time here to get game-fit.
"This is the club where I spent most of my time after high school, so there's nothing better than coming back to home soil and playing footy with the Whites boys."
Tuinona said he's beaten the initial homesickness he had in Japan, and is embracing the challenges of playing overseas.
"There's definitely some difficulties, like language and culturally, and a lot of things that would slide here, don't over there," he said.
"But it's not a hard thing to overcome, and it's part of rugby, and experiencing different cultures, so I'm trying to take it all on board and learn as much as I can.
"At first I was struggling being far away from home, but now I'm loving it."
The Royals defeated the Whites 34-28 on Saturday, denying a late comeback at Campese Field in a game that had everyone on their feet after 80 minutes.
Scrum-half Pedro Rolando put the Royals on the board first with a penalty goal. Just as the Whites rued errors, they intercepted the advancing Royals near halfway with excellent support setting up winger Brendan Jimenez.
Canberra hit back through flanker Connor Smith and the Royals kept threatening before tighthead prop James Bundy muscled his way over under the uprights. Then as half-time approached they scored again through winger Liae Tuilagi.
Chasing the Royals' 24-7 lead, Queanbeyan needed to start the second half strong. But the Royals picked up where they left off with Tareq Parter extending their lead.
The Whites clawed one try back with Jimenez scoring in the corner for his double, before Rolando added his sixth goal of the day.
Jimenez and Jacob Church nearly led a miracle fightback with two more Whites tries inside the final 10 minutes to reduce the deficit to six points.
The Whites certainly had a chance at a fairytale finish on Ladies Day as they attacked inside the danger zone after the 80th minute, but a knock-on out wide handed the Royals victory.
"I definitely thought we might have a comeback, but we couldn't pull it together in the end. But we gave it a red-hot crack," Tuinona said.
"Brendan [Jimenez], that guy is a freak, that's all I can say."
Next week the Royals will host Tuggeranong Vikings at Phillip Oval, while the Whites take on Penrith Emus in Queanbeyan.
Round 14 results
Canberra Royals 34 bt Queanbeyan Whites 28
Gungahlin Eagles 41 bt Tuggeranong Vikings 40
Wests Lions 71 bt Penrith Emus 0
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.