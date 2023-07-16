The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Barbiecore fever hits Canberra ahead of Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie's Barbie movie

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
July 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barbie fans Sarah Hyland, Lara Ghaly, Jonathan Ward, and Ling Richardson. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Barbie fans Sarah Hyland, Lara Ghaly, Jonathan Ward, and Ling Richardson. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

This week Ling Richardson and Lara Ghaly will be putting the final touches on their perfect Barbie-inspired outfits. Meanwhile, Jonathan Ward is going to bleach his hair to complete his Ken look.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.