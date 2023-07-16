It's been more than a week since the findings of the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme were released.
In those 10 days, we've learned referrals to investigative bodies have begun and that some have been put on leave, some suspended and some without pay.
What isn't known is just who has been referred and to which bodies - the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Australian Federal Police or the Australian Public Service Commission - and just what they've been referred for.
Some of those answers are sealed away in an unpublished chapter of the report, which will potentially be revealed at a much later date.
What is known is that those named and criticised in the published section of the report are still in high-paying roles, until the public is told otherwise.
Kathryn Campbell is one of those named as allowing the scheme to go ahead despite receiving advice it was not lawful.
Her actions were chastised by commissioner Catherine Holmes as being knowingly misleading, on the weight of evidence, to federal cabinet.
Yet the silence from the Department of Defence over what its third-highest paid official has been doing over the last 10 days is deafening.
As a former secretary of three departments - Human Services, Social Services and Foreign Affairs and Trade - Ms Campbell has been allowed to continue collecting her $900,000-a-year salary from her AUKUS advisory role within the Department of Defence.
That role was created for her by the man who can just as easily take it away: Defence secretary Greg Moriarty.
The Canberra Times last week asked the department a series of questions about Ms Campbell's tenure.
It had already been reported she had taken personal leave the day prior to the report's release.
The public deserved to know whether that leave was indefinite, but also whether her role from the now-disestablished nuclear-powered submarine taskforce had also been transitioned to the freshly minted submarine agency.
If the role hadn't been transitioned over, the community should be told what her role is now. It's a fair question.
The department did not answer questions from The Canberra Times, arguing the information was personal.
But if it were a secretary, or a Defence Force chief, embroiled in misadministration and whose ongoing role is of significant public interest, could the public still expect to be left in the dark?
The issue is not about putting a head on a stake. It's about accountability.
Junior public servants are rightfully not named when involved in failed schemes or policies they didn't concoct.
Once officials reach the heights of senior executive, however, they become accountable. The top salary packages make up for it.
The department's continued silence, rather than putting out a simple statement or clarification, only extends the speculation further.
Robodebt is one of the biggest public administration scandals in Australian history. Mr Moriarty, and his team, should realise the story won't simply be forgotten.
Of course, Ms Campbell isn't the only public servant adversely named in the public section of the report. But as long as she continues to make top earnings as one of the few key players remaining in the bureaucracy, she will be subject to keen attention.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.