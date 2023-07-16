Sadly, Archbishop Prowse has also been inept in dealing with recent legislative matters affecting his ACT members. His unsuccessful pre-emptive strike to have the Senate again override the rights of territory legislation, as a way of heading off territory decisions on euthanasia, revealed a complete tin ear for the political process. Why would you support anti-democratic efforts to again deny your own community rights, available to all other Australians and others in the archdiocese? The question is even more pertinent when it means that you insult and demean the very people who ultimately will make the decisions - the members of the ACT Assembly.