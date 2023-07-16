The Canberra Times
Terry Fewtrell | Catholic leadership rails against Calvary, euthanasia while the local flock keeps shrinking

By Terry Fewtrell
July 17 2023 - 5:30am
We have heard much from Catholic Archbishop Christopher Prowse lately. Statements such as "the Catholic community is angry" and "totalitarian" in relation to the ACT government's takeover of Calvary Hospital. With the dust starting to settle on the hospital acquisition, it is interesting to note that Catholics have not heard much from their leader on several other matters that concern them.

Local News

