We have heard much from Catholic Archbishop Christopher Prowse lately. Statements such as "the Catholic community is angry" and "totalitarian" in relation to the ACT government's takeover of Calvary Hospital. With the dust starting to settle on the hospital acquisition, it is interesting to note that Catholics have not heard much from their leader on several other matters that concern them.
The Archbishop seems much more interested in finding enemies outside rather than doing the reforms within. He adopts an ultra-defensive stance and assumes a false victimhood. He is much more comfortable fighting off the secular ogres than dealing with issues that relate to dwindling priest numbers and addressing clericalism in his ranks.
Just like the sexual abuse scandal itself, it is the organisation that is failing.
The days are long past when bishops could rage to stir up their flock to protect the institution. What particularly concerns the people in the pews of inner north Canberra parishes is whether the shortage of priests in the archdiocese has reached a crisis point that will mean parishes close and access to the sacraments will, for many, become unrealistic.
This is not just future gazing, but a real-life crisis for many Catholics in Canberra's inner north. It has been obvious for years that the decline in priestly vocations was leading to a major shortage of priests. The numbers have been stark for decades. For Canberra the cliff face is looming much closer following the decision of the Dominican Order to withdraw from the Watson parish later this year. They provided a year's notice, but the local archdiocese is still without a clear solution. More consultation has been promised but little has eventuated.
This is just one manifestation of a deeper problem - the lack of any proper planning or shared decision-making process within the archdiocese. Whereas previous Canberra archbishops (Carroll and Coleridge) were prepared to embark on journeys of collaborative leadership, today's incumbent has for the last nine years, steadfastly refused to engage with a Diocesan Pastoral Council process.
To be fair, it does take some courage and a willingness to work in collaboration with lay people. On both counts, however, Prowse seems incapable of taking such steps. Nor is he moved by the clear direction from the royal commissioners that collaborative decision-making processes involving lay people would be a valuable.
What this also highlights is that Prowse is not really a Pope Francis man. Like several of his Australian episcopal brothers, he has spent the last few years effectively trying to sit out the remainder of the Francis pontificate. This is not surprising, but his attitudes and inaction on several fronts underline it.
His latest excuse on the DPC front is that he wants to seriously explore the synodal path that Pope Francis is advocating for the church and see what form of collaborative leadership emerges from it. His persistent excuses have become an embarrassment for the archdiocese and many of its key figures. When goodwill and hope are cast aside, the future is bleak.
READ MORE:
The Catholic community today is much smaller as a social entity and is dwindling year-on-year. However, the Catholic community in Canberra remains a particularly well-educated group, a factor with which the Archbishop seems at times uncomfortable. The Canberra Goulburn Archdiocese straddles city, rural and provincial areas, making it a particular challenge.
Sadly, Archbishop Prowse has also been inept in dealing with recent legislative matters affecting his ACT members. His unsuccessful pre-emptive strike to have the Senate again override the rights of territory legislation, as a way of heading off territory decisions on euthanasia, revealed a complete tin ear for the political process. Why would you support anti-democratic efforts to again deny your own community rights, available to all other Australians and others in the archdiocese? The question is even more pertinent when it means that you insult and demean the very people who ultimately will make the decisions - the members of the ACT Assembly.
In 2018 Pope Francis wrote an unprecedented Letter to the People of God - the ordinary Catholics around the globe. This was ignored in the Canberra Goulburn Archdiocese. In his letter, Pope Francis called for ordinary Catholics to become "active and assertive" to help him in his crusade.
The Pope's call was in effect a statement that he was not sure he could rely on his middle managers (bishops) to drive the agenda needed. Evidence in the Canberra Goulburn Archdiocese suggests that local Catholics need to gird their loins and become "active and assertive".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.