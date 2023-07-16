Planning rules to make sure buildings in a city centre entertainment precinct can be retrofitted to support noisy uses should be considered by the ACT government, a consultant's report has said.
Noise limits for outdoor concerts in Canberra are also likely too low, with the government advised to consider greater emphasis on duration and frequency to manage the impact of the sound.
The recommendations are contained in a report prepared by the consulting firm Arup handed to the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate in April.
The report said guidance on how developments should future proof for noisy uses outlined in the Crown lease was "critical if developments are to ensure they can support live entertainment".
Prescriptive controls governing sound insulation requirements and physical separation between noisy and sensitive uses might be necessary.
The government should also establish objective noise type and limit regulations and tweak the rules that govern planning approvals for buildings in the precinct.
The study considered a potential future entertainment precinct in Civic in the area bounded by Cooyong Street, Akuna Street, Vernon Circle and Northbourne Avenue.
The study area also included the Melbourne Building and the buildings known as Constitution Place.
There is no universally accepted definition of an entertainment precinct, but the Arup study noted the area would support live music, bars, clubs, cinemas, restaurants and cultural festivals.
The study found multiple overlapping planning documents do not specifically consider the impact of noise in the area and how this might influence or inform development.
"There is potential conflict between existing legislation, policy and land use intent, given the desire for vibrant entertainment uses, both indoors and outdoors, while also enabling sensitive uses such as residential," the study said.
Arup also advised the government more prescriptive land use controls were required to ensure entertainment uses were located within the entertainment precinct.
"The permissibility of noise sensitive uses, such as residential, in commercial zones will impact feasibility and may compromise prioritising entertainment uses," the study said.
An entertainment action plan released by the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate in 2019 called on the government to establish up to eight such entertainment precincts across Canberra.
Labor and the Greens committed in their power-sharing deal to establish a city entertainment precinct in this term of government.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
