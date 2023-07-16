The ACT government is 11 years into a landmark reform to phase out stamp duty on property transactions.
The reform aims to broaden and stabilise the ACT government's revenue base by increasing rates on residential and commercial property to offset the foregone stamp duty revenue.
Zero stamp duty remains a long nine years away but the reform will have far-reaching ramifications. As we approach that deadline, what will a city of zero stamp duty look like?
Removing stamp duty will make it easier for people to buy a home, and also to sell their home and move to places where employment opportunities are better or move to a home that better suits their needs. Because of this reform, a couple buying their first home, for example, will not have to fork out tens of thousands of dollars in stamp duty - which is a material impact on their ability to enter the housing market.
The ability to move to a home that better suits your circumstances will be much enhanced. Kids have left the nest and want something smaller? Zero stamp duty will make this easier.
There will be a lesser incentive to move interstate for work or lifestyle reasons because no other state or territory are pursuing this reform.
The last NSW government introduced a version of it but the new NSW government has since scrapped it.
With more transactions, real estate agents will be more easily able to cover their overheads and therefore competition will eventually drive down commissions. The same will apply to conveyancing lawyers.
With generative artificial intelligence set to bring the biggest productivity gains the world has seen in decades, the legal sector could be facing some really material changes that will further reduce legal fees for customers particularly with relatively simple transactions like residential property.
Currently taking an option on a property (which in layman's terms means being able to buy the home at a future date for a set price) in theory triggers a stamp duty liability. This liability will be gone when zero stamp duty arrives.
So I could now offer you $20,000 today for the option to buy your $1 million home anytime in the next three years for $1 million. If I think the market is going to go up in the next three years then that might be a bet worth making?
Will people around Australia (living outside the ACT) be drawn to Canberra not just by the well-paying government jobs but by the prospect of buying a home in the ACT? Those are two very big lures in combination that could see surge in population in the ACT.
As an aside, will Queanbeyan region properties fall in price relative to the ACT as they will continue to pay stamp duty?
A 2022 Victoria University modelling exercise suggested removing stamp duty and applying the taxes or rates on land depresses the value of the property.
There is also the dimension of if it is less costly to sell then there will be more transactions therefore more properties for sale at any given time means more supply and lower prices.
Reasons why this may not occur in Canberra include the continued constraining of the release of land for detached dwellings, a tsunami of untaxed, outsized inheritance flows as baby boomers pass away that dramatically increasing the buying power of the beneficiaries, and as mentioned the potential influx of interstate migration.
Zero stamp duty is a brave reform and possibly a good one. It will trigger significant innovation and change not just in the property sector but in Canberra more widely.
