Kit writes: "The genes are on my side. Mum at 95, Dad at 96, but they didn't eat the type of 'junk' like I am doing. Instant noodles, Spam, Jamos etc but they did drink coffee with condensed milk, loved white bread, nothing grainy, KFCs on occasional weekends. And being Asian, my dad loved fatty belly pork stewed in soya sauce with a little sugar. Yum. I never thought much of how long I would live to. The children are all past 30 years of age. But then the grandchildren arrived. Suddenly, I am very anxious that I might cark it before they turn 15, 18 , 21 and it's with great sadness that it's probably unlikely that I will be celebrating their 30th birthdays. (I'd be 101 myself.) Even with those great genes of my parents, and even though I am a very positive person, (and luck is always with me, finding a parking space) ... ahh the joys and worries of a grandmother!"