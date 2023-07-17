Police are asking the public for information after a driver allegedly sped off without helping a cyclist following a collision on Thursday morning.
A grey Honda Civic and a cyclist reportedly collided at the intersection of Northbourne Avenue and Morphett Street about 9am on July 13.
The event unfolded next to Dickson Ambulance Station.
The driver of the Civic allegedly left the scene without stopping or providing their details.
READ ALSO:
Witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage of the incident are urged to contact police.
Anyone with information that can help police has been asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or go to the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.