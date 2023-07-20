Lexi Sekuless Productions presents this Australian drama by Nick Enright. It's set in a small Australian town and tells the story of two girls from Irish Catholic families who become friends. Soon they are women and then they are mothers with sons. Along the way, conflicts arise and then a betrayal shatters their bond. It's on at the Mill Theatre at Dairy Road, various times and dates from July 19 to August 12. See: milltheatreatdairyroad.com.