The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Capital Life from July 22, 2023: new art shows and Good Works are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
July 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
See Melbourne printmaker Sophia Szilagyi's work at Beaver Galleries. Picture supplied
See Melbourne printmaker Sophia Szilagyi's work at Beaver Galleries. Picture supplied

Beaver Galleries

In qualities of quiet, Melbourne printmaker Sophia Szilagyi creates and recreates memory and experience through her atmospheric multi-layered compositions - in this exhibition, through digital and photogravure prints. Ceramicist Dai Li's Bittersweet - a fiction contains delicately hand-built and painted stoneware sculptures that reveal characters engaged in various scenarios. Both exhibitions are on until August 5, 2023. See: beavergalleries.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.