In qualities of quiet, Melbourne printmaker Sophia Szilagyi creates and recreates memory and experience through her atmospheric multi-layered compositions - in this exhibition, through digital and photogravure prints. Ceramicist Dai Li's Bittersweet - a fiction contains delicately hand-built and painted stoneware sculptures that reveal characters engaged in various scenarios. Both exhibitions are on until August 5, 2023. See: beavergalleries.com.au.
On Trees is a solo exhibition of new works by Sharon Field at Suki & Hugh Gallery. Running from July 29 to September 2, the exhibition dives into the richness of life within trees. Through detailed and delicate watercolour illustrations, Field paints a captivating narrative of the intricate relationships and the vibrant life that trees host. Opening drinks with the artist will be held on Saturday, July 29 from 3pm-5pm. See: sukihugh.com.au.
In Expressionist Impressions, Sarahlouise Owens (soprano) and Katherine Day (piano) perform works by Strauss, Marx, Zemlinsky, Jentsch, Debussy and Franz. It's on Sunday July 23 at 3pm at Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest. See: trybooking.com/CHMGD.
Lexi Sekuless Productions presents this Australian drama by Nick Enright. It's set in a small Australian town and tells the story of two girls from Irish Catholic families who become friends. Soon they are women and then they are mothers with sons. Along the way, conflicts arise and then a betrayal shatters their bond. It's on at the Mill Theatre at Dairy Road, various times and dates from July 19 to August 12. See: milltheatreatdairyroad.com.
The inaugural PhotoAccess Canberra Contemporary Photographic Prize aims to celebrate the most innovative and ground-breaking contemporary photography in Australia and beyond. First prize is $2000, second prize is $1000 and there's a People's Choice award of $500. Entries close on August 10. All entries will be displayed in the Canberra Contemporary Photographic Prize Exhibition from August 24 to October 14. See: photoaccess.org.au.
At Aarwun Gallery on Saturday, July 22 at 2pm, Alice Pulvers' exhibition of imagined landscapes will open. The chemistry of paint is at work in each of these works. The exhibition runs until August 13. See: aarwungallery.com.au.
Street artist Eddie has been active for two decades, combining spray painting with traditional art work in a celebration of the power of colour. Livin the Dream, his first solo exhibition, opens on Wednesday, July 26 at 6pm at COX Gallery, 1/19 Eastlake Parade, Kingston. It runs until August 25. For more information, see: coxarchitecture.com.au.
