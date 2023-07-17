The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Parliament House CCTV from night of alleged Brittany Higgins rape 'overridden'

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 17 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Lehrmann, who denies raping Brittany Higgins, inset, at Parliament House. Pictures by Gary Ramage, Karleen Minney
Bruce Lehrmann, who denies raping Brittany Higgins, inset, at Parliament House. Pictures by Gary Ramage, Karleen Minney

Certain CCTV footage from the night of Brittany Higgins' alleged rape was "automatically overridden" and is now gone, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.