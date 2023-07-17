World championship silver driving Roeger on path to Paralympics

A world championship silver medal will drive Michael Roeger throughout the next 12 months as he chases a breakthrough victory at the 2024 Paralympics.
The 35-year-old produced a bold front-running display in the 1500-metre T46 final at the world para athletics championships in Paris before ultimately being run down by Bulgarian Hristiyan Stoyanov.
A marathon world champion, Roeger has spent the past decade chasing an elusive gold medal on the track.
While disappointed to fall short on Sunday, the runner said he will return to Paris for the Paralympics in 12 months team even more determined to break through.
"Coming back down to the 1500m on the track, the goal has always been next year," Roeger said. "This is just a little hurdle that I just have to get across, I'm happy with the effort but disappointed with silver. It's been a whirlwind few years.
"This means a lot coming back to the track and I still want to win, I'm not done yet and I thank everyone who has believed in me."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
Roeger's return to the track came after the marathon was omitted from the schedule for next year's Paralympics.
It didn't take him long to adapt and the Philo Saunders trained athlete set a world best last month.
Sunday, he feels, was an excellent stepping stone to the primary goal.
"Obviously coming in today the goal was to win, Philo and I talked about a plan, I executed that and got beaten. I have got to be happy and hold my head up, the Bulgarian was just too strong in that last hundred,"
Roeger's silver medal came as fellow ACT athlete Cameron Crombie finished fourth in the shot put F38 event. Victorian Guy Hendly also claimed silver in the discus F37.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.