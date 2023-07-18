This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Wandering the bush and suburbs these past couple of weeks, as echidnas do when on holidays (thanks for minding the burrow, Jenna), it was hard not to revel in the run of days of unseasonable winter warmth.
Delicious sunshine put a spring in my step. It also put spring in the air, tricking some plants into flowering early. Agapanthus blooms in mid-July might be a source of wonder - they normally appear between November and December - but do they also carry a warning?
And what of that unfamiliar buzzing of insects? Mosquitoes and blowflies in what should be the depth of winter hint at something a little haywire in the natural order of things. The lawns are browning off too, not because of frost, but courtesy of an exceptionally dry winter on the NSW coast.
It's been so dry on the state's North Coast, some areas have been declared drought affected by the Department of Primary Industry. And on the South Coast, where memories of the Black Summer fires are still vivid, there's real unease that the El Nino weather pattern might deliver another dangerous season.
On the weekend, a coastal Rural Fire Service brigade had to attend a bushfire started when a hazard reduction burn got out of control. Fortunately, the blaze was quickly contained but the brigade's words on its Facebook post - "It's super dry out there" - ought to make us pay attention.
Another "challenging" blaze near Goulburn prompted RFS inspector Ben Shepherd to warn that conditions were drying out rapidly across NSW and urge property owners to be on their highest level of preparedness. The previous weekend saw 200 firefighters attend more than 60 grassfires, bushfires and spot fires across the state.
Deeply traumatised by the Black Summer fires, during which he had to battle to save his own home, former NSW minister Andrew Constance took to social media six days ago to complain about the lack of urgency for bushfire preparation on the South Coast, claiming the millions promised by the Labor government for the National Disaster Fund remained unspent. "For goodness sake engage the contractors and start clearing buffer zones around our villages immediately," he wrote. "Land management and fire trail maintenance are critical."
El Nino is knocking at the door yet we seem to be sleepwalking towards disaster.
And one disaster is fuelling another. Fire trails in the Pilliga Forest in the North West of NSW were severely damaged by record flooding rains last year, courtesy of La Nina, and, as the area rapidly dries out to become fire-prone, thanks to El Nino, large areas remain inaccessible.
It's not only the winter fires and the early blooming flowers sounding the alarm.
The European heatwaves - which some are now calling "heat storms" - might serve as an early warning of our summer to come. They come on the back of the hottest June on record, according to the European Space Agency. In some parts of southern Europe residents have been warned to stay inside to avoid the extreme temperatures.
The formation of Antarctic sea ice during the southern winter is at its lowest ever recorded. "In the midst of its winter growth phase, Antarctic sea ice has reached a record smashing-low extent for this time of year," the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tweeted a couple of weeks ago. "Sea ice extent is approaching a half a million square miles below the previous lowest extent, observed in 2022."
It begs the question: If winter is this warm, how hot will the summer be? We'll have to wait and see but in the meantime there's no harm preparing for the worst.
Have you noticed flowers blooming early in your garden? Should we be concerned about the searing northern summer and the shrinking Antarctic sea ice? Are you satisfied we're ready for the next bushfire season?
- British-born fashion icon, actress and singer Jane Birkin, a 1960s wild child who became a beloved figure in France, has died in Paris aged 76. "Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon," tweeted French president Emmanuel Macron. "A complete artist, her voice was as sweet as her engagements were fiery. She bequeaths us tunes and images that will never leave us."
- Police have arrested two people alleged to have used a drone to fly illicit drugs into a prison. Investigations began in March after a milk carton, allegedly stuffed with illegal drugs and nicotine patches, was uncovered by authorities in a Truganina corrections facility in Melbourne's west.
- A woman has been left with injuries to her lower body after being bitten by a pack of dingoes on Queensland's K'gari. She was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition with wounds to her limbs and torso after suffering "multiple bite wounds" about 9am on Monday, the Queensland Ambulance Service said.
THEY SAID IT: "We cannot stop natural disasters but we can arm ourselves with knowledge: so many lives wouldn't have to be lost if there was enough disaster preparedness." - Petra Nemcova
YOU SAID IT: Jenna wrote about hay fever and her fatal attraction to wattle, which she has discovered might not be the culprit behind all those sneezes after all.
"I have been a lifelong sufferer of hay fever," writes Rosemary, "but absolutely nothing keeps me away from wattles! So glad The Echidna keeps going strong."
Graham has this advice: "Personally, I've found that Beconase and the steam from my morning hot shower helps clear the sinuses and minimises headaches. I hope this helps other victims."
"As a tragic sufferer for 40 years, I am now seemingly immune," writes David. "On August 1 each year, I use a nasal spray each day until the end of October. It's there with my toothbrush, so I can't forget it. One snort in each nostril every day and the immunity is gradually built up. No more problems for me ... for the last 15 years."
Patricia writes: "Hay fever? Hate it. Have all the meds, drops to hand. I always mask up, anyway, am hoping that will assist as far as breathing pollen in. I've enjoyed reading Jenna Price's articles. Priceless!"
Ian from Canberra says he doesn't get hay fever but his partner does. "She seemed to gradually develop hay fever over the years, until she seems to have it year round now, with a slight uptick in so-called pollen season. The best way to relieve it seems to be to leave town. We go to the coast and 'voila', no more hay fever. So some locations are apparently worse than others. An inland city planted with exotic trees and surrounded by grasslands and croplands would appear to be the worst of all worlds. As for spring, what do you mean it's come early? Surely it's still the middle of winter? And where are our lovely deep frosts, minus 5 and all that? We've just been getting these wimpy zero degree mornings. What's the point of living in a place with four seasons, if one season decides to give up? I think we'll need our winters as respite from the coming summers."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
