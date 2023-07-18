Ian from Canberra says he doesn't get hay fever but his partner does. "She seemed to gradually develop hay fever over the years, until she seems to have it year round now, with a slight uptick in so-called pollen season. The best way to relieve it seems to be to leave town. We go to the coast and 'voila', no more hay fever. So some locations are apparently worse than others. An inland city planted with exotic trees and surrounded by grasslands and croplands would appear to be the worst of all worlds. As for spring, what do you mean it's come early? Surely it's still the middle of winter? And where are our lovely deep frosts, minus 5 and all that? We've just been getting these wimpy zero degree mornings. What's the point of living in a place with four seasons, if one season decides to give up? I think we'll need our winters as respite from the coming summers."