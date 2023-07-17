The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Voice to Parliament

Voice to Parliament: the official 'yes' and 'no' cases to swing your vote and fill you in

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
July 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The "yes" and "no" cases for the proposed Voice to Parliament have made their pitches ahead of this year's referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.