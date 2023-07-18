Frances Rings' first work as artistic director of Bangarra Dance Theatre is a ceremonial affirmation of history and heritage. Yuldea awakens the earth and sky worlds to tell the story of the Aangu people of the Great Victorian Desert. It explores the moment traditional life collided with industrial ambition. In 1917, the two halves of the Transcontinental Railway met at the precious water soak on the edge of the Nullarbor, Yuldi Kapi. Great metal serpents scarred the landscape, draining all water from the sacred soak. Then the black mist of atomic testing at Maralinga forced the Aangu people to leave their desert homelands where they'd lived for millennia. But the Aangu endure. Yuldea is at Canberra Theatre, various times from July 20 to 22, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.