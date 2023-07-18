The Canberra Times
Weekender July 21 to 23 2023: Yuldea and Are We There Yet? are on

Ron Cerabona
July 19 2023 - 5:30am
Samuel Welsh, bottom left, Alex Packard and Annie Stafford in Are We There Yet? Picture by Heidrun Lohr
1. Are We There Yet?

This play by Finegan Kruckemeyer is based on the book by Alison Lester. Join Grace, who is eight, and her family on their adventurous and often funny expedition around Australia with songs, fun, (and quokkas!) for children aged from three to 10 and their adults. From the team behind The Gruffalo and Treehouse stage adaptations, this is a celebration of family, love, and the diversity and beauty of Australia. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre on Saturday, July 22 at 10am, noon and 3pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

