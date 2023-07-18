Hiya, Barbies! Are you ready for this week's release of the Barbie film?
Barbiecore is taking the world by storm and Canberra hasn't been left untouched.
The Greta Gerwig film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has more than 100 licensing deals to celebrate its release on Thursday. But everyone is so excited that other brands have jumped on the hot pink bandwagon.
Here are just some of the things that you can do in the capital to show your Barbie pride.
Here's one for the lifelong Barbie fans - not just those jumping on the bandwagon.
Of course, you can get a tattoo any time, but Canberra Ink has got some Barbie tattoo designs ready to go, for anyone who wants to mark this cultural moment in history.
Whether you choose the classic logo, some Barbie-esque motifs or even Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's autographs, the Belconnen studio will be running the promotion for bookings and walk-ins from Wednesday until the film leaves cinemas.
What's a Barbie outfit without a little sparkle? Luckily Canberra designer Hello Sparkle is here to make all our Barbie dreams come true.
As well as having a selection of Barbie-themed earrings available at Pop Canberra - including the "Let's go Party!" and "Barbie Girl" love hearts - there's also a range online including a few badges and lanyard designs (because even the office deserves a little sparkle).
If there was anything to prove the Barbie craze that is sweeping the world is not just for kids, this is it.
Boudoir Queen is offering Barbie themed mini photo sessions throughout August.
With the photoshoot utilising the iconic Barbie box, as well as a general pink set up, this is for anyone who wants to fulfil all of their wildest Barbie dreams.
There's just one catch - Ken doesn't come included.
Want to keep the Barbie fever going?
Jump in your convertible pink Corvette and head straight to this ultimate Barbie fan party when it comes to Canberra in September.
With limited tickets available on September 2 and 3, there'll be sessions for brunch, lunch and dinner at the secret venue yet to be named.
There'll be Barbie-inspired cocktails to try so you can experience the essence of Barbie in every sip.
Tickets from $60. Via zip-tickets.com
Grill'd has gone pink for the release of Barbie.
The Barbie Dreamburger has a beef patty, topped with pink mayo, tasty cheese, charred pineapple, avocado, tomato, lettuce, Spanish onion and a splash of tomato sauce.
But the thing that really has heads turning is the pink panini bun that it comes in.
So you've got your tickets booked to see Barbie on Saturday - what are you doing afterwards?
Mooseheads is celebrating its birthday this weekend by turning pink for its Barbie party. Dust off your pink outfits and enjoy some themed cocktails, a confetti drop and more, as the Canberra nightclub transforms into a Pink Malibu Mansion for the evening.
Saturday, 9pm to 5am.
Barbie is everything. He's just Ken. Or is he?
Transit Bar is transforming into Barbieland for a Barbies v Kens Plastic Poptastic Party.
Bust your best Barbie and Ken outfits out because best outfit wins a prize.
There will also be a Barbie Box photoshoot, a pink glitter station, free Chupa Chups and fairy floss, and giveaways, as well as speciality drinks.
August 5, 8pm to 3am. Tickets from Eventbrite.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
