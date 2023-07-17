Competition was fierce at the auction of a four-bedroom Kaleen home, which sold for $1.85 million at the weekend.
On Saturday 15 hopeful bidders registered for the auction of 23 Terewah Circuit, Kaleen, while a crowd of about 150 watched on.
Selling agent Adrian Giampietro of Luton Properties Gungahlin said it was an "absolute event".
"[There were] cars parked from one side of the street to the other," he said.
"The coffee cart was there, there was a bit of catering. It was a really good vibe."
Built in 2018, the house sits on a 671-square-metre block and features three living areas, an outdoor kitchen, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
Bidding started at $1.6 million and quickly increased in $50,000 increments before reaching $1.8 million.
A handful of $10,000 bids were placed before the final result of $1.85 million.
"It was done and dusted in five minutes," Mr Giampietro said.
It marks the second highest sale price for a house in Kaleen, behind 174 Maribyrnong Avenue which sold for $2.2 million in December.
Mr Giampietro said the Terewah Circuit home was one of the most popular listings he'd had in his career, with about 125 groups inspect the property over three weeks.
He said the reason for its popularity was that it was a builder's own home.
"[It was] built from the ground up, not a renovation," Mr Giampietro said.
"There's definitely a shortage of stock on the market for homes like that in any area in Belconnen."
He said there was strong demand for new-build homes in established suburbs that are close to schools and shops.
"If you had something like that that you needed to sell, you'd have a lot of eyes on it," he said.
The property was one of 57 homes that went to auction in Canberra for the week to Sunday.
CoreLogic's preliminary auction reporting showed a clearance rate of 60 per cent.
George Vlandis of LJ Hooker Belconnen also had some happy sellers on Saturday when 5 Beeston Street, Macgregor sold for $910,000.
The five-bedroom home sits on a 985-square-metre block and includes a downstairs studio with its own bathroom and entrance. Built in 1974, the house had new carpet and freshly painted walls throughout.
About 90 groups inspected the home during the sale campaign and four bidders registered on auction day.
Mr Vlandis said the eventual sale price was "where we were expecting".
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
