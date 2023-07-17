The Canberra Times
Canberra auctions: 23 Terewah Circuit, Kaleen sold for $1.85 million with 15 bidders

Brittney Levinson
Brittney Levinson
Updated July 17 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
A crowd turned out to watch 23 Terewah Circuit, Kaleen sell for $1.85 million on Saturday. Picture supplied
A crowd turned out to watch 23 Terewah Circuit, Kaleen sell for $1.85 million on Saturday. Picture supplied

Competition was fierce at the auction of a four-bedroom Kaleen home, which sold for $1.85 million at the weekend.

