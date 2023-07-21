Barbie (PG): In this live-action comedy, Barbie (Margot Robbie) suddenly has an existential crisis that disrupts her idyllic life in Barbie Land and sees her go on a quest to the Real World, accompanied by Ken (Ryan Gosling). Will Ferrell plays the head of Mattel who wants to put Barbie back in her box. Directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women).
Oppenheimer (CTC): Written and directed by Christopher Nolan (Tenet, The Dark Knight), this film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who played a key role in the Manhattan Project, developing nuclear weapons during World War II. Also in the star-studded cast are Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey, Jr, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek.
Sugar and Stars (M): Based on champion pastry chef Yazid Ichemrahem's autobiography and starring influencer Riadh Belache, this subtitled French film is the story of a man trying to negotiate the elite French pastry world while struggling with homelessness and various family issues. This is the first feature film for director Sébastien Tulard.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: 3 stars: The return of Indy (Harrison Ford) - much older and recently separated from his wife - is a fun but credulity-stretching adventure with lots of call-backs that will appeal to fans of the series. - Jessica Layt
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One: 4 stars: The seventh film in the Tom Cruise franchise is a long one - clocking in at two hours and 43 minutes - and has more stunts and chases than you could poke a stick at as Cruise and company once again must save the world. - JL
The New Boy: 5 stars: Warwick Thornton's new film about an Indigenous child (Aswan Reid) placed in a Catholic orphanage in the 1940s is a bold, enchanting experience that's glorious to look at. - Jane Freebury
No Hard Feelings: 3 stars: Terrific lead performances from Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman help make this somewhat implausible screwball comedy - about a woman who is promised a car if she brings a shy young man out of his shell before he leaves for college - enjoyable. - JF
Other People's Children: 4 stars: This gentle, relatable French relationship drama - about a middle-aged woman who falls in love with a recently separated father - is set in the city of love and romance and explores a sadly common situation. - JF
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
