Barbie (PG): In this live-action comedy, Barbie (Margot Robbie) suddenly has an existential crisis that disrupts her idyllic life in Barbie Land and sees her go on a quest to the Real World, accompanied by Ken (Ryan Gosling). Will Ferrell plays the head of Mattel who wants to put Barbie back in her box. Directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women).