Nathan Austin's trial underway after ANU accommodation rape charges

By Tim Piccione
July 18 2023 - 5:30am
Nathan Austin leaves court on Monday with solicitor Michael Kukulies-Smith. Picture by Tim Piccione
Nathan Austin leaves court on Monday with solicitor Michael Kukulies-Smith. Picture by Tim Piccione

A university student set "crystal clear" boundaries before letting a man accused of then raping her into her home, a court has heard.

Tim Piccione

