The Australian Federal Police will have to "very carefully manage" how it investigates referrals from the robodebt royal commission because the agency is also involved welfare debt collection activities, a public integrity expert has warned.
Geoffrey Watson SC, a director at the Centre for Public Integrity, said it was a "very bad look" for the police agency to be investigating individuals involved in robodebt at the same time it is working with Services Australia to recover welfare debts.
"It will take very careful management to avoid conflict, or the perception of conflict," Mr Watson said.
The AFP is involved in a joint operation with Services Australia, called Taskforce Integrity, to detect fraud and identity crime in the welfare system, including the recovery of debts arising from fraud and "serious non-compliance".
Taskforce Integrity was launched by by then human services minister Stuart Robert, who was criticised in the royal commission report, as part of a crackdown on welfare fraud that included the illegal robodebt scheme and which was expected to save $1.7 billion.
But the AFP said Taskforce Integrity operated separately to robodebt, and the agency had no involvement in the discredited scheme.
In 2017 the AFP was criticised after its logo appeared on letters sent out to thousands of welfare recipients warning them to keep their personal details up to date, before listing a series of penalties if they commit welfare fraud, including a prison sentence and a criminal record.
At the time, a Department of Human Services spokeswoman said the taskforce had identified $28.9 million of debt owed to the government and referred 57 matters to the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions.
But critics said the use of the AFP logo was threatening and intimidating for recipients, and an AFP spokesperson told The Canberra Times that the taskforce "no longer sends letters to social security recipients, and the use of the AFP logos in those letters stopped years ago".
Mr Watson said the AFP's ongoing involvement in the operation did not automatically exclude it from investigating those involved in the robodebt scheme but urged the agency to seek guidance from the recently-formed National Anti-Corruption Commission on managing the potential conflict of interest.
The robodebt royal commission report included a sealed section of people recommended by Commissioner Catherine Holmes for civil or criminal prosecution by organisations including the Australian Federal Police, the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Australian Public Service Commission and the ACT Law Society.
Mr Watson repeated his call for the those referred by the royal commission to be publicly identified.
"We don't know who has been referred and why. And we don't know where they have been referred," he said. "If two years has gone by [without a prosecution] it may be because they are still looking, or it might be sitting in a bottom drawer. We just won't know."
The Canberra Times has reported that public servants referred to federal police, the anti-corruption body or the public service inquiry for their role in the robodebt scheme have already begun to be placed on leave, some without pay, or suspended.
But the Defence department has refused to confirm the status of former Human Services secretary Kathryn Campbell, whose conduct was criticised by the royal commission. Ms Campbell has had a role in Defence advising on the AUKUS program.
Government Services Minister Bill Shorten expressed confidence that eventually those named in the sealed section will be publicly revealed.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
