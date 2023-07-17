Dale Brede didn't have to help Cameron Hill.
The former Supercars driver could have slid into retirement and enjoyed life as a spectator happy to watch the sport from the sidelines.
But Brede wasn't that type of person. Instead, the Canberran dedicated himself to helping Hill follow the path he had forged 20 years earlier.
The 26-year-old wasn't the only one, with Brede guiding a host of emerging drivers as they progressed through a complicated and winding racing pathway.
Hill achieved his Supercars dream earlier this year, however he's devastated his mentor won't be around to watch his career take off.
The motor racing world has been rocked by Brede's death, a host of greats paying tribute to the former driver. Brede was 48.
Hill was too young to watch him at his peak, but feels honoured to have Brede as a friend and a mentor.
"I was pretty gutted to hear about it," Hill said. "He's gone way too soon. It's very awful news.
"I first met him a few years ago and he'd been a mentor of sorts to me. Having been the last Canberran to race in Supercars, he knew a lot about what I was going through and was a person I could always bounce ideas off and seek words of advice."
Brede was the son of Campbell Brede, dealer principal at National Capital Motors. He raced at Bathurst seven times throughout a decorated career, finishing seventh in 2005.
Hill is among a number of drivers who will step into their cars at next week's Sydney SuperNight with a heavy heart and will drive with a black armband to honour Brede.
The Eastern Creek track is one the duo spent plenty of time at as the 26-year-old rose through the motor racing ranks.
Hill knew exactly where to turn to as he progressed from karting all the way to the main game this year.
It was time Brede didn't have to give up, but he regularly went out of his way to help those around him.
"He was just always happy to help people," Hill said.
"We were at the track at Eastern Creek one time dong some driving and one of our young proteges Tom Sargent was there helping out.
"Dale said, 'Why don't we give Tommy a go in the car' and gave him his first experience in a Porsche racecar. It was pretty cool and he did that because he wanted to give someone a go.
"He didn't have to do that or mentor me at all, he did that out of the goodness of his heart. He wanted to help me and I feel quite lucky to have had the opportunity to have that relationship."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
