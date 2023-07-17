As distressing as it is for victims, cyber criminals celebrate when the data of Australians is breached.
The Australian Signals Directorate and Australian Federal Police know too well the devastating impacts that cybercrime has on the community. Working together, the agencies look to identify, understand, and fight back against cyber criminals who threaten the wellbeing of Australians and our economy.
While recent, high profile incidents have heightened public awareness of data breaches and ransomware attacks, what is now critical is the reporting of cybercrime when it first happens.
Raising the alarm is the necessary step for authorities to take action and help bring the criminals to justice.
The AFP and ASD's Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) are Australia's front-line defence mechanisms against cyber criminals and rely upon early reporting to combat these crimes.
Too often the first alert is triggered when we see cyber criminals boasting of their exploits and trying to extort their victims through malignant posts to dedicated leak sites across dark web forums.
Prompt reporting of cybercrime helps raise the alarm for everyone, and puts authorities on the tracks of those responsible. This allows our agencies to raise everyone's defences through our national alerts available to all Australians.
Reporting cybercrimes is easy and can be done anonymously. The ACSC provides a ReportCyber portal on cyber.gov.au for individuals and businesses to report cybercrimes.
Your report will be referred directly to the relevant state or territory law enforcement agency and it helps authorities build a better understanding of the cyber threats and trends. Reporting all cybercrimes is critical and every report helps protect other Australian businesses and individuals from similar attacks. After reporting a cybercrime, victims should keep any data or email evidence related to the crime committed, should it be needed to help investigate the attack.
The ACSC hotline offers support and guidance for those affected by a cyber security incident, including advice on recovering from a cyber attack and what to do if you have been held to ransom. Don't delay. Reporting a cybercrime on ReportCyber as soon as it happens increases the chances of authorities being able to assist. Financial losses should be immediately reported to financial institutions as well as ReportCyber.
Every report of a cybercrime counts and we all can play a role in making sure those responsible for these attacks are foiled early and ultimately face the law.
Given greater collaboration, we can help alert more Australians to the evolving threats and make all of us more cyber secure.
Call the free ACSC Hotline on 1300 292 371 if you need cyber security help or advice.
All Australians can also find and follow ACSC's advice to protect against ransomware and other threats, as well as lift their own cyber defences.
Get the latest insights and timely cyber security advice by registering for the ACSC Partnership Program.
