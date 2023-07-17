The Canberra Times
Barnaby Joyce, the minister for chaos, is responsible for destroying the APVMA

By Letters to the Editor
July 18 2023 - 5:30am
Barnaby Joyce's decision to relocate the APVMA to Armidale proved to be a disaster. Picture Sitthixay Ditthavong
Barnaby Joyce's ministerial table-thumping and poor and partisan decision-making has racked up another mountain of ideology-driven costs, wastage and years of fallibilities and fallouts ("Move cause of woes", canberratimes.com.au, July 15).

