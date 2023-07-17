Barnaby Joyce's ministerial table-thumping and poor and partisan decision-making has racked up another mountain of ideology-driven costs, wastage and years of fallibilities and fallouts ("Move cause of woes", canberratimes.com.au, July 15).
From the beginning it was clear to many long-suffering taxpayers that the whole exercise of kicking the national pesticides authority out of Canberra and into Joyce's electorate was carefully swaddled in one of the Coalition's many expensive pork-barrelling blankets.
Joyce's quick responses now display the all too familiar lack of contrition or acknowledgement of responsibility.
This suggests that some "deep dive" Senate estimates questioning at least will be needed to discover what advice went unheeded by Joyce and members of the Coalition executive as they bulldozed this agency's pathway to what ended up being a convenient and cosy "out of sight, out of mind" regional location.
Weak Coalition oversight and possible covering-up of what happened after that only adds to the stench surrounding the former government's record of incompetent administration in so many areas of national expenditure, which this country can ill-afford.
The level of brazen, self-serving pork barrelling by Barnaby Joyce in moving an important federal agency to Armidale ("Move from Canberra cited as 'key factor' in APVMA troubles", July 15, p19) is astounding.
Not only did Mr Joyce blatantly favour his own electorate, he claimed that the move was part of a decentralisation process and brought the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority closer to those it served. There are numerous small cities in rural Australia: why Armidale in particular?
This anti-Canberra move not only caused turmoil, loss of staff, expertise and corporate knowledge, it was found by a Clayton Utz inquiry to have brought the APVMA "too close to industry". One can only wonder if Barnaby Joyce can do anything right.
I have been a Commonwealth Bank customer since opening a school bank account 80 years ago.
I have previously excused its failures, rationalising that its strengths outweigh its weaknesses.
But I am now so disillusioned and disadvantaged by the decline in services it provides it is time to speak out.
Although I conduct most of my banking online I recently had to produce documentary evidence to prove my identity. On my arrival at the branch my entry into the bank was blocked.
I was asked to describe to a bank employee the nature of my business.
I was then directed to a queue outside the bank. On each of four separate visits I was told that the waiting time to complete a five-minute task was at least an hour.
Because I am physically unable to stand for that length of time I was unable to complete the task.
The 1300 phone number is the only other access to information not readily available online. This automated system provided a robotic voice, apologised for lack of progress and thanked me for my "patience". After an hour I gave up.
Boasting profits of $9.6 billion, an increase of nine per cent in 2022, the bank board has tunnel vision. Shareholders are its only concern. Customers are invisible.
Professor Stanley (Letters, July 13) asks the rhetorical question of "why aren't the Native Mounted Police regarded as armed forces" and therefore commemorated at the Australian War Memorial.
The answer is self-evident - they were police, under civil authority, pay and management.
And contrary to what Professor Stanley might lead us to believe, their sole purpose was not to hunt and kill other Indigenous people (which they undoubtedly did).
They also conducted other standard police activities for the time, such as escorting and guiding survey parties, searching for lost people and hunting down escaped convicts and other white criminals, including whites accused of murdering Aboriginals.
A party of the Queensland Native Police was even involved in tracking down the Kelly gang.
Although it suits the narrative of there being "frontier wars" to ascribe the conflicts as military operations conducted by military (native police), it is simply not correct.
The vast majority of killings involved settlers and police (whether native or white) and not military forces.
This part of our history rightly belongs in the Australian National Museum where it is already recorded; not the Australian War Memorial which has an entirely different function.
I write in reference to recent correspondence about the death of Ros Williams (Letters, July 14).
My mother was a passionate supporter of her right to choose to go on her terms.
Unfortunately in 2008 she exercised her choice in the loneliness and silence of her bedroom.
We, her family, missed the chance to say goodbye and be part of her decision (which was deemed to be an illegal act). I still feel great sadness that she had to make such a brave decision.
She was forced to go earlier than needed to safeguard her future choice when she may not have been well enough to manage the process.
It's difficult to imagine why anyone would have thought the seat of Fadden could ever conceivably change its political spots.
Any electorate that could possibly serially re-elect - including last year, with robodebt fully exposed - an MP like Stuart Robert would clearly vote in Caligula's horse so long as it was blue.
There is no point imputing potential judgement, wisdom, decency or consequent political retribution to the result.
Re: ("Australian War Memorial must better educate kids on seriousness of war", canberratimes.com.au, July 15)
I know Dr Sue Warham as a proud Green and pacifist. Therefore I am not surprised at her article criticising the AWM.
I can assure her, having recently returned from the UK, that the Mary Rose museum in Portsmouth also has interactive games for children to show them what it was like on a Tudor warship and many attractions, military or not, like our Questacon do too.
I must make a note to take my grandchildren to the AWM when it reopens so that they can appreciate the sacrifices made by their predecessors to ensure that they can live in a free, democratic and decent country.
I would hope one or more of them would join the ADF when they grow up as there is no finer way in my view to serve this country. We need to honour our uniformed personnel more.
It's one thing the Americans do very well.
Sue Wareham ("Australian War Memorial must better educate kids on seriousness of war", canberratimes.com.au, July 15) is a must read for everyone.
She is exactly correct in her assertions about the Australian War Memorial. The glorification of war in this museum really does not reflect the horror and waste into which politicians and despots draw their fellow countrymen.
The museum's approach to the education of children in this space is reprehensible in the extreme and the excuses, in referencing the UN rights of the Child, reek of disingenuous pollywaffle not worthy of further consideration.
This is a bad reflection on staff and on a board that should be better informed.
I agree with Sue Wareham in stating a half-billion-dollar expansion that feeds a narrative of endless wars would not only be a national travesty but a wasted opportunity to teach our children about peace.
The AWM must do better than this.
M Flint (Letters, July 7) is wrong to suggest that the Voice is dangerous.
The Voice will be able to provide advice to the Parliament and the government. The government will listen and, weighing all relevant advice, try to make decisions that benefit First Nations people and are in the interest of all Australians. Advice from the Voice, like advice from other quarters, does not compel the government to act contrary to the public interest.
Linda Burney said the Voice's priorities will be health, education, jobs and housing. Over time, it may provide advice on truth telling and treaty. Advice on these matters will capture grassroots First Nations peoples' views.
To call a person in black clothes sitting in front of a black car "quintessentially Canberran" is an insult. Canberrans know black cars are more likely to be involved in crashes and that black clothes make us more likely to get run over.
No one seems to know where the Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is hiding. Could it be that he has changed his name to Yergony Pissputinoff to avoid detection?
Chau Van Kham, 70, the baker and pro- democracy activist from Sydney jailed in Vietnam for four years said upon his return home that he felt "100 per cent free ". That's a sentiment shared by millions of people who have fled repressive regimes across the world to make Australia home.
Au contraire Tony Falla (Letters, July 13). I find the "feels like" temperature very useful.
Justine Toh's article "Robodebt royal commission findings remind us our contribution is not our worth", canberratimes.com.au, July 14) can be summed up by an aphorism common in my youth. When observing someone less well off remember "there but for the grace of God go I".
Memo to media sports commentators and news presenters, especially on Channel 7 and the ABC: it is a "clean sweep" when all games in a series are won, not a whitewash; a whitewash is a cover up.
Hockey's 2014 budget identified leaners and lifters, appropriating Warren Buffet's observation the rich were winning the class war. Robodebt made this an art form.
I'm glad Albo has reaffirmed Australia's commitment to the international convention against cluster bombs at the NATO summit. If the US cannot be persuaded to abide by the international rules-based order, Australia should seriously consider severing its ties with NATO.
Senator Canavan says people's voices should heard in response to the ACT government's takeover of Calvary Hospital. How strange then that he and his party are so opposed to the Voice. Are some people's voices more equal than others?
The ramifications of the royal commission are far wider than robodebt. At last senior public servants are being held to account. Previously the worst that could happen was embarrassment at Senate estimates. Incidentally what does a special advisor to AUKUS actually do?
Has Fadden saved Peter Dutton? If so a Country Party ghost has come to the rescue.
