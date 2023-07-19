It might be time to rethink your go to pain relief

For pain that is accompanied by inflammation, such as low back pain, ibuprofen may be a more suitable option than paracetamol. Picture Shutterstock

When reaching for pain relief it's important to consider what to take rather than taking something out of habit.

Making the right decision will help provide the pain relief you need, whilst reducing the risk of accidentally taking too much.

Independent research conducted by Researchify shows that when it comes to muscular pain, 30 per cent of Australians use paracetamol because they always have.(2)

However, there are several options for over-the-counter pain relief that can suit various pain needs, such as ibuprofen.(3,4)

For pain that is accompanied by inflammation, such as low back pain, ibuprofen may be a more suitable option than paracetamol.(5-7)

Myth busting

In order to know what pain relief is more suitable for your specific pain occasions, we need to debunk some of the age-old myths surrounding ibuprofen.



Myth #1: Ibuprofen needs to be taken with food, while paracetamol does not.

Truth: You can take over-the-counter ibuprofen simply with water.(5,8)

In fact, taking it with food may slow down how quickly it takes to work.(8) This is because food may have an effect on the absorption of ibuprofen, causing it to take longer to reach its onset of action.(8)

Myth #2: Ibuprofen is not a suitable first line choice for everyday aches and pains, but paracetamol is.

Truth: Because ibuprofen relieves inflammation, which can cause pain, it is suitable for a wide range of pain, such as headaches, muscle pain and back pain.(3,5,7,8)

In fact, there is strong evidence that paracetamol is not effective for reducing low back pain. (6,7)

You can take over-the-counter ibuprofen simply with water. Picture Shutterstock

Therapeutic Goods Administration decision

Understanding which is the most appropriate pain medication, and how to use it safely, is very important.(4) Always speak with a doctor or pharmacist to determine the most suitable pain medication for your needs.(4) Before taking a pain medicine, the package instructions should be read very carefully.(4)

Recently, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has placed restrictions on paracetamol pack sizes available to consumers.(9,10) The aim of this decision is to help reduce the harm from intentional overdose.(9,10)

Restrictions are coming into place from February 2025 following a decision by the TGA as a result of reports of self-harm through intentional overdose.(9,10)

Changes will include restrictions to purchases in both grocery stores and pharmacies:(10)

reduce the maximum size of packs available for general sale (e.g. supermarkets and convenience stores) from 20 to 16 tablets or capsules

reduce the maximum size of packs available in pharmacies without the supervision of a pharmacist (i.e. 'Pharmacy Only' packs) from 100 to 50 tablets or capsules

make other pack sizes of up to 51 tablets or capsules available only under the supervision of a pharmacist ('Pharmacist Only' medicines).

Paracetamol tablets and capsules for both general and Pharmacy Only sale will also be required to be in blister packaging.

The maximum size of Pharmacy Only packs of individually wrapped powders or sachets of granules containing paracetamol will also be reduced to 25 in line with tablet and capsule packs.

