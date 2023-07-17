The Canberra Times
ACT hospitals have the highest rate of golden staph infections: Australian Institute of Health and Welfare

Updated July 18 2023 - 6:05am, first published 5:30am
Canberra hospitals have the highest rate of golden staph infections in the country, data has shown.

