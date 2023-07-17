The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Outsider could be tapped for RBA deputy role

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated July 18 2023 - 6:31pm, first published July 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government could be considering an outsider for the key Reserve Bank deputy governor position as the institution prepares to implement its biggest changes in decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.