Recipes from A Splash of Soy: Everyday food from Asia, by Lara Lee

By Karen Hardy
July 26 2023 - 12:00am
Lara Lee is a Chinese-Indonesian Australian chef and food writer. Picture by Louise Hagger
Asian food has it all - contrasts of flavour and texture, straightforward dishes you can eat straight from the wok in socks and pyjamas, as well as celebratory meals your friends will talk about for months after. A Splash of Soy is full of everyday family recipes you'll love to eat. It is the simplicity and usefulness of soy that this book is named after, an ingredient so impressive it can transform a meal with just a splash.

