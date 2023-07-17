GWS Giants AFLW coach Cameron Bernasconi has called on the ACT community to get behind his team as they prepare for two battles against competition heavyweights at Manuka Oval.
The schedule for the upcoming season was unveiled on Monday afternoon, just seven weeks out from the start of the competition.
The delay had been caused by a stand off between the AFL and AFL Players Association, with the length of the competition a primary sticking point. In the end, AFL officials got their way and the season will remain at 10 games in 2023.
The delay caused frustration among players, coaches and fans and Bernasconi was relieved to finally have the details locked in.
GWS will kick off their season against the Swans at North Sydney Oval on September 3. The Giants will then play the Melbourne Demons on Sunday, September 10 and Adelaide Crows on Saturday, September 23 in two early season clashes at Manuka Oval.
"We did get wind early we'd be playing two games in Canberra," Bernasconi said. "The girls are pumped and looking forward to getting down to the nation's capital.
"They've given us a good little challenge in Canberra but we get a home ground advantage, we've had a camp in Canberra and the girls have played a good bit of footy there.
"We have a strong supporter base in Canberra and we love getting to Canberra. The girls enjoy playing in front of a big crowd and it's such a good venue. Manuka Oval is one of the better venues around."
The games in rounds two and four will allow officials to totally relay the venue's turf ahead of the Prime Minister's XI fixture, to commence December 6.
The Demons defeated Brisbane in last year's grand final, while the Crows fell one game short of the decider. GWS finished 11th and have their sights on a top-eight finish this season.
Bernasconi recognises his team must hit the ground running in such a short season and said the two games in Canberra will provide an important window into the side's progress.
"The team is shaping up well," he said. "We've got a young list and lots of growth coming through. It's been exciting to see the players grow over the pre-season and on the flip-side have some senior players returning from injury."
The GWS AFL side will also return to Canberra this weekend to play the Gold Coast on Sunday.
A former Ainslie star, Bernasconi heads a group of seven AFLW players from Canberra. Katherine Smith and Tarni Evans are members of the recently named leadership group.
The coach has fond memories of playing on Manuka Oval, having won multiple grand finals on the ground.
The opportunity to play on the city's premier oval venue has become increasingly rare in recent years and the coach is determined to ensure his players appreciate the chance to do so.
"I certainly have a soft spot coming back to Canberra," he said.
"All my family is from Canberra, I loved growing up here and it's something on the calendar I do get excited for. I have very fond memories playing footy for Ainslie at Manuka and want to create a winning culture for the Giants there.
"It's quite special being a local player to have the opportunity to play at home, especially when you're in a non-dominant football state. The Canberra girls will thrive playing back home."
