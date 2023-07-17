Coming hot on the heels of Commissioner Catherine Holmes's report into robodebt and the ongoing PwC and "big four" consultancy train wreck, the Australian Public Service Commission capability review report could not be more timely.
It has landed at a time when the APS is at a crossroads. After years of government indifference, intimidation and neglect that saw a hollowing out of internal expertise, senior leaders kowtowing to their political masters, and random and short sighted "efficiency" drives, the chickens are coming home to roost.
Ill-fated, and politically motivated decisions, such as the relocation of the APVMA to Armidale and allowing robodebt to run long after it had become apparent it was as illegal as it was immoral, are proof root and branch reforms are needed.
The Albanese government, to its credit, has indicated it is up for this. It has committed to reducing the use of consultants, increasing staffing levels, and developing in-house expertise. It has also indicated that, unlike the Coalition which politicised the APS to an unheard of degree over its nine year tenure, it is open to "frank and fearless advice".
That is what the Australian public service - itself influenced to a large extent by the traditions of Whitehall and Westminster - was always intended to provide.
While such advice is not always welcomed, the consequences of not listening to it or, even worse, actively discouraging it, are inimical to the interests of individuals, governments and the governed.
Many of the individuals named in Commissioner Holmes's report can attest to that.
If the APS is to regain the respect and authority it enjoyed under leaders such as Sir Geoffrey Yeend and Mike Codd the APSC is going to have to step up to the plate.
Or, as Carmel McGregor and Justine Greig noted in their report "[stakeholders] want the commission to consistently assert its leadership and exercise more authority and influence".
The APSC's strategic priorities, as set out on its web page, are at the heart of making the APS the "best version of itself".
Those priorities are to support quality public service workforce management, to build leadership for the future, to lift public service capability and, most importantly, to foster trust in public service integrity.
The review's findings would suggest that many within the public service fear the APSC has not done enough in these areas in recent years.
It is noteworthy that last year's APSC "state of the service report" media statement made no mention of "robodebt" or issues with consultants. It simply stated "fostering an integrity culture in the APS has continued to be a priority" and that "all employees new to the APS [are required] to undertake integrity training within six months of commencement".
Professor McGregor and Ms Greig have made the point very strongly that the political climate for fundamental reform within the APS and the APSC is the most favourable it has been for decades. That support should be "leveraged".
"It is time to embrace this opportunity as there has not always such strong support for the commission and its commissioner. They should seize the moment," Professor McGregor said.
While the review acknowledged the APSC faced significant challenges, including staff turnover and recruitment issues, and a lack of resources, it noted that there had never been a better time to address these.
Commissioner de Brouwer and his team should act on this excellent and timely advice.
