Sugar and Stars.
M, 110 minutes
3 stars
This is the story of a young chef so dedicated to his craft that he camped on the beach while an apprentice. It is a new French film (subtitled) that sets out to show how a boy encumbered by a poor start in life can make good. And the original title of the film, A La Belle Etoile - "Under the stars" - segues neatly with this biopic of a French chef whose signature pastries and desserts are served in establishments from Paris to Doha.
It was a tough journey for Yazid Ichemrahen, the elder son in a struggling, single-parent family of Moroccan origin living in north-eastern France. As he grew up, his mother, Samia (Loubna Abida) shared his care part-time with a host family that had two sons. Later, there was an institution for homeless boys, but he had been lucky to retain his connection with the loving, nurturing host family who fostered his flair for creative cuisine.
The early chapters of his life story are told in traditional flashback structure, with Marwan Amesker as Yazid at eight years of age. The first cake he made was a transporting experience, a thrill concocted from stolen ingredients at a time when his homelife with his mother was closing in, threatening to cripple his ambition and drive. Unfortunately, self-pitying Samia has a malign influence that Yazid has to muster the strength and determination to leave behind.
If you go to this celebrity chef's website you will find quotes that explain what creating amazing patisseries and desserts has meant in his life. That he only started to exist through the recognition he received from his work, and that he had to enter a world through a door that no one wanted to open. This is the plight of talented people from minority social groups laid bare.
In trying to reveal the creativity of the celebrity chef to ordinary mortals, director Sebastien Tulard and his team have used slow-motion extensively. They want to show how the ambitious young chef worked his way up from the challenges of a simple chocolate cake to the flamboyant Black Forest gateau and beyond, but it is hard not to be reminded of food commercials that use this method. It is something of a cliché.
The screenplay, based on Ichemrahen's autobiography and co-written with Cedric Ido, reveals other aspects of the life of a chef that are more interesting. The instructions kitchen staff get on fine dining prep and plating up provide a revealing deconstruction of the dining experience, as apprentice Ichemrahen absorbs the lessons from his masters in blue-white-red collars, the sign of the pinnacle in French cuisine. The boss of the kitchen might be exemplary, like mentors Bouchard (Pascal Legitimus) and Cheffe Satomi (Minamoto), or might be a total jerk.
Sylvester Stallone gets a nod in the scenes between Yazid and his friend Manu (stand-up comedian and media personality Dycosh), as they horse around in the kitchen after hours, riffing on the bits they like best in Rocky II. They are when Adrian tells Rocky she wants him to win. Win, just win, Manu tells Yazid when he qualifies to compete for the world championships.
As the narrative moves towards predictable concluding scenes, we are carried along easily by the charisma of its lead actor, Riadh Belaiche, who is disarming as the adult Yazid. Belaiche is not an influencer with millions of followers on social media for nothing. This, his first lead role in a feature film, can only boost his standing, but the charm seems to belie what must have been a real struggle overcoming significant odds.
Sugar and Stars seems a bit pat and predictable in the final scenes, contributing to the feeling of having consumed a light and insubstantial profiterole and not a hearty galette. Inspired by the brilliance of a young Moroccan-Frenchman who became a world champion in frozen dessert, the filmmakers want us to have a good time. We do, but it detracts from what we imagine was a difficult journey as this talented chef climbed the ladder to the upper echelons of French cuisine.
