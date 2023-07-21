My own list of favourite books is a bit of a mix. James A. Michener's Centennial is the book that made me want to be a writer (if this is what I am?). I read it late in high school and I knew then that I wanted to tell stories. It traces the history of the plains of Colorado from pre-history to the mid-1970s. It stretches from the dinosaurs to the modern day, telling stories of families, native Americans, settlers, fiction based on fact. A great expansive read that's intimate and personal at the same time.