The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

New book releases to read this month from Laline Paull, Lauren Mackenzie and Naima Brown

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
July 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
My own list of favourite books is a bit of a mix. Picture Shutterstock
My own list of favourite books is a bit of a mix. Picture Shutterstock

I'm always enthralled by lists where authors name their favourite books. The Canberra Writers Festival is coming up soon and there are a few sessions where we'll get to poke about people's bookshelves. It's always a question I ask authors when I get to interview them as it's always good to get recommendations from people doing plenty of reading (you'd hope) as well as writing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.