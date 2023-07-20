Shocked that her perfectly manicured life is starting to go awry (her once-arched feet are touching the ground, her waterless shower is too cold, her imaginary milk is out of date), Barbie seeks the help of the wise sage Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) to get her life back on track. Resistant to change, she's sent on a journey to visit the real world and find the person who is playing with her - and thus affecting things in Barbieland - so everything can return to the way it was.