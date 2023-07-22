When Bird Box was released in 2018, it was quickly touted as one of Netflix's most successful original movies ever.
With star Sandra Bullock in the lead - and a strong support cast including John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, Tom Hollander, Danielle MacDonald, Jacki Weaver and Trevante Rhodes - it's no surprise that the sci-fi dystopian thriller made waves.
It was a hit on socials too, spouting memes aplenty and inspiring the 'Bird Box challenge' (which is just doing things while blindfolded).
But it's been five long years - and a whole pandemic - since that success, and you have to wonder if viewers remember enough about the earlier film to care about watching its new sort-of sequel, Bird Box Barcelona.
As the title suggests, this film takes the action out of the US and into Spain, where people are experiencing the exact same problems Sandy B did - namely, unseen (by us, the viewers) beasties which cause anyone who looks at them to immediately kill themselves. There are a few select people who can look at the creatures without killing themselves, so instead they try and force others to gaze upon them.
In Barcelona, we follow Sebastian (Mario Casas), who is travelling through the dystopian wasteland that used to be his home city with his daughter, Anna (Alejandra Howard). Although, there's something off about the daughter, and it doesn't take us too long to find out what.
In the same vein as 28 Days Later, Sebastian encounters different groups of people throughout the film, each tackling their hopeless situation in different ways.
Things really kick into gear when he joins up with a solid group - dog trainer Rafa, Mexican college student Octavio (played by Diego Calva, who was so impressive in Babylon but doesn't have a lot to work with here), married older couple Isabel and Roberto, British psychologist/author Claire (Georgina Campbell, Barbarian) and young German girl Sofia, who doesn't speak Spanish or English like the rest of her makeshift family.
This crew have been together for a while and know what to do to stay alive. They're understandably hesitant about letting Sebastian into the fold, but when he is able to communicate in German with Sofia, they soften.
There are lots of languages at play in Bird Box Barcelona - most of the primary dialogue is in Spanish, but news reports are a mix of English and Spanish, Claire mostly speaks English, Sebastian and Sofia communicate in German, and there's even some French thrown in for good measure.
Despite these marked differences, a particular stretch of the film feels very much the same as its predecessor. Where Bird Box showed the chaos of the creatures' arrival in a frenetic scene leaving a hospital and heading into the street, Barcelona follows Sebastian from his office to the train station and throughout the city. The deaths are a little shocking, without being too impactful.
Attempts to explain the nature of the beasts are a little flat, but it is interesting how each character's own view of the world shapes their explanations for the great unknown.
After we follow these characters on their journey for over an hour, their climactic sequence is sadly a bit of a letdown. The short coda, however, has some promise.
Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.
Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.