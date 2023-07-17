There are significant delays along Gungahlin Drive, following a four-car crash at the intersection with the Barton Highway.
The incident occurred just before 5.30pm on Monday evening. Paramedics, fire and rescue crews and police all attended the scene.
Police reported tow-trucks were on their way, and the northbound traffic delays will likely stick around for some time.
There were no major injuries, and emergency services report no one was taken to hospital as a result of the crash.
ACT Policing said diversions are in place, and urge drivers to take alternate routes if they can.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.