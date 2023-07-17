Teenage athletics sensation Cameron Myers will turn his focus to the Paris Olympics after opting not to extend a stint in Europe to run in next month's world championships.
The 17-year-old capped a stunning run of form with yet another Australian under-18 and under-20 1500m record in Poland on Monday morning (AEST).
This time, however, Myers also ran a world under-18 record and a qualifying time for both the upcoming world championships and next year's Olympics.
The run of 3:33.26, moves him into seventh all-time on the Australian rankings and slashed a further 1.75 seconds off his previous personal best, set on July 8.
Myers travelled to Europe last month in a bid to gain vital experience competing at an international level. The original plan was to run in a handful of races before returning home to Canberra for the school term.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
The teenager's performances, however, triggered a reassessment before his team ultimately opted to stick with the initial process. As a result, Myers will miss the world championships and enjoy a well-earned rest.
"I have had a fantastic experience this last month in Europe," Myers posted on Instagram. "5 races and 4 PBs over 1500! To run in Silesia my first Diamond League has been great and to finish in 3:33.26 an Olympic qualifier a great result.
"Despite that being a qualifying time for Budapest I have had discussions with my coach, manager and my family and we've all agreed it's a good time to head home, rest up a bit and then start preparing for next year."
Myers has long been viewed as one of Australia's most promising middle distance athletes, however, he burst on to the scene with a series of stunning performances during the summer.
The teenager has shaved seven seconds off his PB since January and shattered records in the 1500m, mile and 3000m events.
Initially coached by Lee Bobbin, the teenager has transitioned into Dick Telford's elite, open-age middle distance squad and trains alongside Olympian Jye Edwards and Australian representative Rorey Hunter.
With such a bright future ahead, the coaches and Myers' family have been careful to manage his training and racing load.
The decision not to contest the World Championships reflects that mindset, with next year's Olympics looming as the primary goal.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.