Raiders NRL and NRLW players are standing in solidarity with one another during the media boycott which coincides with the biggest week in the club's history.
Canberra's inaugural NRLW season will kick off on Sunday in Cronulla, and as one of four new expansion teams it's a momentous occasion.
But the Rugby League Players' Association's media boycott over the league's new collective bargaining agreement is set to continue during NRLW and NRL game days, ruling out player interview availability between Thursday-Sunday.
The limited media exposure is designed to mount pressure on the NRL to get back to the CBA negotiating table with the RLPA, but no progress has been made.
RLPA club delegate Jamal Fogarty was impressed at how rugby league players have banded together in the action, and doesn't believe it will have a detrimental effect on the NRLW's opening weekend.
"We're one... whether we're male or female," the Raiders halfback said.
"I don't think it will have too much of an effect. Their game is well established now and clubs have built up their platform, and the girls have done a fantastic job for the last five years.
"The level of football, where it started to where it is now - it's going through the roof."
Fogarty is an RLPA club delegate at the Raiders with Joseph Tapine, Jarrod Croker and Matt Frawley, and was vocal about the men's CBA prior to kick-off in the 2023 NRL season, too.
Raiders NRL coach Ricky Stuart said after the media boycott was announced two weeks ago that players were "being used" and didn't understand what they were striking for, but Fogarty said the action meant a lot to players.
"We're fighting for the right things that are important," Fogarty said.
"Like the injury hardship fund, if you've got to retire due to an injury, we want something there as a safety net for players to lean on.
"Even someone like myself, being at the back end of my career, the retirement fund ... stuff like that is really important.
"I think it's good for us older players to educate younger fellas, because it's not just about us now, it's about those guys when they finish, making sure it's in the right spot."
Sunday: Cronulla Sharks v Canberra Raiders, Shark Park, 1.50pm.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
