"Whatever happens to Putin, let's hope it's something dreadful (or at least very uncomfortable for him)," writes James. "The death and human misery he has caused, and is still causing, is all as a result of his ambition to return to glorious Soviet times where he can expand his personal rule of fear and intimidation over a greater population. Democratic nations need to fight harder for freedom, so that Putin and his ilk are never able to gain a foothold anywhere around the globe. A big ask. Autocrats and dictators abound wherever they can manage to suppress the media and instil fear in the people."