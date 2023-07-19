This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Peeing on colleagues at a Christmas party is never a good idea. Besides being abusive and unhygienic, it also reveals the toxic culture within the organisation on whose watch it occurred.
But we should be grateful the incident happened because it's finally lifted the lid on a government agency that should be ensuring the chemicals we spray on crops won't give us cancer or harm us in other ways.
A review triggered by the urination has found the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority to be lacking abysmally, captured by the very industry it was supposed to be regulating, and mired in poor workplace practices. Not that we needed reminding, it also cast sunlight on the disastrous end result of Barnaby Joyce's cack-handed decision to shift the APVMA to his own electorate in 2016 in an utterly transparent pork barrelling exercise.
The APVMA CEO and board chair have both walked the plank but Barnaby's still there, red-faced but not from embarrassment, his mess now left to the government to clean up.
Like the rest of us, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt was shocked by the findings of the review.
"There were clearly cultural issues with the organisation given that on average there was a formal complaint about once every four-six weeks for five years," author of the review, law firm Clayton UTZ, said.
But that was internal strife. For consumers who rely on the APVMA to make sure the chemicals used on food crops and for livestock are safe for humans, the findings were even more disturbing.
"Concerningly, the review found serious allegations of chemical industry capture of the APVMA, which appears to have played a key role in the organisation not performing its full regulatory responsibilities," Senator Watt said.
Reviews of chemicals banned in other jurisdictions around the world but still in use in Australia had been ongoing for 10, even 20 years, without being completed. Senator Watt has ordered they now be brought to conclusion. One of those reviews concerned paraquat, a deadly herbicide linked to Parkinson's disease and banned in the European Union since 2007. Submissions to the review closed in 2019 but here we are, four years later, and still no conclusion.
We should have seen the trouble coming.
The month before the last federal election, then agriculture minister David Littleproud trumpeted with fanfare the appointment of the APVMA's inaugural board, including its chair Carmel Hillyard, who last week resigned after the release of the scathing review.
"The APVMA Board will be the accountable authority and set the APVMA's strategic direction, drive its operational performance, and set an appropriate risk management framework," Littleproud said at the time. "I congratulate the new members of the APVMA Board and look forward to working together to continue to deliver efficient, effective, timely, and science-based agvet chemical regulation for Australia."
A few weeks later, Littleproud had rolled Barnaby Joyce for the Nationals leadership and was sneering from the opposition benches.
The government is now giving serious consideration to moving the authority back to Canberra to try to rectify a semblance of good governance, which evaporated with the enforced move to Armidale and the loss of key staff and corporate knowledge which ensued.
It has commissioned former public servant Ken Matthews to undertake a further inquiry into the APVMA. But Matthews' involvement does not sit well with some. Matthews, the architect of the fraught Murray-Darling Basin Plan, is also the former chair of the Agricultural Biotechnology Council of Australia, whose founding members include the National Farmers Federation, Ausbiotech and CropLife Australia.
Prominent on CropLife Australia's website is a defence of glyphosate, or Roundup, which is suspected of causing cancer, banned in a number of countries and faces its licence in the EU ending without renewal at the end of this year. Croplife International's board of directors includes members from chemical giants Syngenta and Bayer.
Matt Landos, a veterinarian and longtime campaigner for tougher regulation of agricultural chemicals, says the horse has long bolted as far as industry capture of our government agencies is concerned.
"I expect that will not change," he told The Echidna. "It's not just the regulator who's been captured. The Agriculture Department and the minister are also captured."
Landos directed The Echidna to a photo of Senator Watt, on the minister's Twitter account, addressing a budget breakfast sponsored by ... CropLife. "No influence to see here," he quipped.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
